Packers Beat Seahawks: What Happened? What's Ahead?
The Green Bay Packers took care of business on Sunday Night Football as they beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 at Lumen Field.
Jordan Love threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns, Josh Jacobs had 136 total yards and one touchdown and Kingsley Enagbare had two of Green Bay’s seven sacks.
Here’s what went down and what’s ahead for the Packers.
Three Keys to Packers’ Victory Over Seahawks
One: The Packers did exactly what they were expected to do against a weak Seattle run defense, which entered the game ranked 21st in the NFL with 126.5 rushing yards allowed per game.
Green Bay dominated on the ground, especially in the first half, and finished with 140 rushing yards.
Seattle had no answer for the Packers’ powerful ground game during the first half, which set the tone early as they scored on their first four possessions. The success on the ground was a clear advantage for Green Bay, taking pressure off the passing game and keeping the Seahawks' defense on its heels.
Two: Jayden Reed had a much-needed bounce-back game, breaking out of a recent slump in which he was held to less than 30 receiving yards in each of the last four games.
The Packers made a concerted effort to get him more involved, and it paid off. Reed finished with five receptions for 34 yards and added another 27 yards on three carries, showcasing his versatility.
What stood out most was how the Packers utilized Reed across the formation. He was constantly in motion, creating mismatches and keeping the defense guessing.
Whether lining up in the slot, the backfield or out wide, Reed’s dynamic usage allowed Green Bay to exploit gaps in the defense. While the numbers don’t jump off the page, his impact went beyond the stat sheet, as his presence opened up opportunities for other players.
Three: The Packers' defense was relentless, applying constant pressure on quarterbacks Geno Smith and Sam Howell.
They ended the night with an impressive seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits, far exceeding their season average of just 2.5 sacks. This disruptive performance included four sacks on third down and helped create two interceptions.
Carrington Valentine picked off Smith in the end zone, while Edgerrin Cooper snagged an interception off Howell to set up the clinching score. The defensive front’s ability to dominate in the trenches created opportunities for the entire defense and stymied Seattle’s advantage at receiver.
Packers-Seahawks Play of the Game
After missing the last two games due to a concussion, Romeo Doubs made an immediate impact and showed no signs of rust.
On his second touchdown of the night with about 5 minutes to go, Doubs had virtually no room for error. Positioned near the back of the end zone, he made an incredible all-hands catch of a low pass against tight coverage. His ability to track the ball and secure the catch was a highlight of the game and a reminder of his playmaking ability.
“How about that catch?” coach Matt LaFleur said.
Packers-Seahawks Player of the Game
Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs and Edgerrin Cooper are the co-players of the game.
Love had an impressive performance, going 20-of-27 passing for 229 yards and two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs. That doesn’t include 73 yards on a pair of pass-interference penalties. Seven players caught at least one pass.
Jacobs was a workhorse, with 30 touches (26 rushes, four catches) for 136 yards and the opening touchdown. Especially in the first half, he consistently broke through the Seahawks’ defense, grinding out tough yards and keeping the chains moving. Jacobs’ impact wasn’t limited to just running the ball, as he caught four passes for 42 yards.
His ability to contribute on the ground and through the air made him a true dual-threat, and his performance was key to the Packers’ offensive success.
Back after missing three games with a hamstring injury, Cooper had one sack, two tackles for losses, one interception and two passes defensed. He sacked Smith on the opening possession, applied the pressure that knocked Smith out of the game and produced the interception that set up the clinching touchdown.
Packers In the NFL Playoff Standings
With this win, the Packers hold onto the sixth seed and have a greater-than 99 percent chance of making the playoffs.
A win next Monday night at home against the New Orleans Saints would make it official. They’re also looking to make a push for the fifth seed, currently held by the Minnesota Vikings.
Green Bay will close the season against the Saints, at the Vikings and home against the Bears.
Minnesota’s final games are at home against the Bears on Monday, at Seattle, home against Green Bay and at Detroit.
Looking Ahead: Saints at Packers on Monday Night
The Packers return home next week to face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, a game with major playoff-seeding implications for Green Bay.
With a win, the Packers will clinch a playoff spot for the second straight year.
Meanwhile, the Saints lost 20-19 to the Washington Commanders. At 5-9, their playoff hopes are virtually nonexistent, with less than a 1 percent chance to make the postseason.
With veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr out with a broken left hand, rookie Spencer Rattler threw for 135 yards and a touchdown in relief of Jake Haener. The touchdown came on the final play of regulation. Interim coach Darren Rizzi went for two and the win, but Rattler’s pass was incomplete.
Running back Alvin Kamara has remained a bright spot for New Orleans. While he was held to 12 yards on five carries, he caught four passes for 58 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown on a trick play.
The Packers' defense will look to contain Kamara while facing a familiar opponent in big-play receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has posted 378 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Meanwhile, New Orleans’ defense produced eight sacks, including a pair by longtime star Cam Jordan and two more by Chase Young.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
