Five First-Round NFL Draft Options for Packers (Including a Receiver)
The college football season is mostly in the books. The playoffs will begin next week, which will help shift focus toward the NFL Draft.
The yearly selection meeting will be held in Green Bay this year, and the Green Bay Packers use that meeting as the lifeblood of their franchise.
They’ll dabble in free agency, but the draft is where their bread is buttered.
Where they’ll pick in the first round is to be determined. They’re 9-4 and practically a lock to return to the postseason.
Seeding, and how their season finishes, is to be determined, but we know they’ll be picking in the bottom half of the first round.
With that in mind, here are five prospects the Packers could target in the first round to fill some are their needs.
Let’s start with the position that everyone would love.
WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Egbuka was the leader of one of the most loaded wide receiver groups in college football. Egbuka was thought to be leaving for the NFL after last season but came back to Ohio State for one more year to chase a national championship.
With the draft in Green Bay, perhaps the Packers could give the entire world what they’ve been asking for since 2020 – their first first-round receiver since Javon Walker in 2002.
Wide receiver may not be the most pressing need in Green Bay for the short term, but that could change quickly.
Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will be entering the final year of their rookie contracts next season. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks will be two years away from free agency.
The Packers are unlikely to keep all four of those receivers.
Egbuka has never been the top receiver in his room, with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith being the primary focus of Ryan Day’s offense.
That does not mean he’s an afterthought.
Egbuka caught 60 passes, averaged 12.4 yards per reception and scored nine touchdowns during the 2024 regular season. His best season came in 2022, when he had 74 receptions for 1,151 receiving yards and found the end zone 10 times.
NFL Draft Buzz noted that he had competitive toughness as a blocker, which is something that Matt LaFleur has stated several times as something they value in their receiver room.
Egbuka could be a seamless fit in Green Bay’s offense as they attempt to reinforce their receiving corps.
One thing is certain. If Egbuka, or anyone else at his position, is the pick, you may hear a cheer at Lambeau Field loud enough to simulate what it might sound like on game day.
DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
An edge rusher full of traits but limited production, you say?
That sounds like a player that Brian Gutekunst has fallen in love with in the past. It applies to Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness, both of whom Gutekunst selected in the first round.
Yes, the Packers are only one year removed from taking Van Ness in the first round, but their pass rush is one of the most disappointing parts of the team this season.
Van Ness did not take the step that the Packers were likely hoping for this season. Gary has been better of late, but not the dominant force he is paid to be. Kingsley Enagbare will be entering a contract year.
The short version of this story, is the Packers could use another pass rusher.
Stewart is listed on Texas A&M’s Web site at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds. The Packers have typically wanted to be bigger on the edge.
Gutekunst even noted last year that he was never looking to get smaller.
Stewart certainly would accomplish the goal of being big on the outside.
Talent is not a question with Stewart. Production? That’s a different story.
He has 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. In his career, not this season.
With the level of disappointment that the pass rush has been this season, perhaps the Packers could look for someone more productive and capable of contributing right away.
Gutekunst has been adamant, however, that the draft is about the big picture as opposed to a player’s first year.
That patience has paid off with Gary and Jordan Love.
If Gutekunst continues to keep that level of patience, Stewart is a prime candidate to move to Green Bay.
DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Grant was on Bruce Feldman’s annual list of “Feldman’s Freaks” that gets published before each college football season.
While he’s not as decorated as his counterpart, Mason Graham, Grant oozes potential.
One of the signature plays of his career came in the 2023 season, where he chased down Penn State running back Nick Singleton in the open field.
The interior defensive line could be undergoing a shift as well.
Kenny Clark received a contract extension before training camp. He has not resembled the force he has been during his career, though he does seem to be picking up steam.
Devonte Wyatt will be entering a contract year. He’s been inconsistent at best. TJ Slaton will be a free agent at the end of this season.
Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden are rotational pieces.
Some reinforcements could be needed up front, and Grant fits the billing as someone who is a potential three-down player.
He was stout against the run for the Wolverines, and flashed pass rush capability. He has 6.5 sacks over the last two years and added three fumble recoveries.
With his presence on the aforementioned freaks list, it’s possible Grant will blow up the Scouting Combine in February and put him out of range for the Packers.
If he is available, however, it’s possible Gutekunst will reinforce his defensive line and tab the Michigan man.
CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Cornerback was one of the positions that almost everyone thought was a big need going into last year’s draft.
Gutekunst was not one of those men.
Gutekunst, content with building up his safety room, decided to bank on the health of Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes.
Predictably, that bit Gutekunst. Alexander has missed 16 of the team’s last 30 games, and Stokes has been largely ineffective.
The Packers won’t have much of a choice but to upgrade this position in the offseason, which brings us to Revel.
Revel is listed at 6-foot-3, which puts him well above Green Bay’s typical height preferences at the position.
He had two pass breakups and two interceptions in the first three games of this season before he sustained a torn ACL in an early September practice.
Revel is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season.
The Packers could use some more playmaking from their cornerbacks.
Alexander has two interceptions this year, including a pick-six against Tennessee. Keisean Nixon is the only other Packers corner with an interception, and that came in Thursday’s 34-31 loss to the Detroit Lions.
CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
Another cornerback. At this point in the season, it’s hard to envision a more likely scenario than Green Bay selecting a defensive back with their first pick in this year’s draft.
Barron was a key player on Texas’ defense and would add some playmaking to the defensive backfield.
Barron had five interceptions during the regular season. He has eight interceptions and 14 passes defended in his career.
Playmaking should be at the forefront of Green Bay’s vision-based defense as it rebuilds its defensive backfield.
Barron also has some positional versatility. He could play in the slot or on the outside as a cornerback. The Packers love versatility.
