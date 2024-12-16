Romeo Doubs, Edgerrin Cooper Help Packers Beat Seahawks 30-13
Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs as the Green Bay Packers continued their march to another playoff berth by beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 on Sunday night at Lumen Field.
Green Bay (10-4) has won eight of its last 10 games. The two losses were to the Detroit Lions (12-2), who remain No. 1 in the NFC North despite their loss to the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.
Seattle (8-6) had its four-game winning streak snapped. It didn’t have a prayer after he suffered a knee injury in the third quarter.
After sweeping the AFC South, the Packers completed a season sweep of the NFC West. Packers coach Matt LaFleur has won 11 consecutive regular-season games against that division.
Doubs had missed the past two games with a concussion. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who had missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, made a huge impact upon his return to the lineup, as well.
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who sacked Smith in the first quarter, injured Smith early in the third quarter.
With Seattle trailing 23-6 but approaching the red zone on its second possession of the second half, Smith was pressured by Brenton Cox and Cooper. Smith went airborne to unload the ball and Cooper launched himself forward. He hit Smith low, and Smith’s feet got trapped underneath him as he hit the turf.
Smith wanted a penalty but none was thrown. He was helped off the field, limped to the locker room and was deemed questionable with a knee injury.
Sam Howell, a fifth-round draft pick by the Commanders in 2022, stepped into the lineup. With Washington last year, he led the NFL with 612 pass attempts and 21 interceptions.
Howell started 1-of-5 but got the Seahawks into the end zone, with Josh Jacobs’ fumble setting up Zach Charbonnet’s 24-yard touchdown run, which made it 23-13 with 11:16 remaining.
With 5:50 remaining and the Seahawks managing to hang around, Cooper struck again. After Karl Brooks sacked Howell on first down, Cooper intercepted Howell on second down. Three plays later, on third-and-5, Love and Doubs connected on a highlight-reel touchdown.
The line held up against Seattle’s blitz, and Doubs made an all-hands catch of a low pass in the back of the end zone to make it 30-13 with 4:59 to play.
Jacobs carried 26 times for 94 yards and one touchdown and added four catches for 42 yards. Love was 20-of-27 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns, good for a 123.8 passer rating.
Defensively, Green Bay had seven sacks – two by Kingsley Enagbare and one apiece by Cooper, Brooks, Rashan Gary, Brenton Cox and Devonte Wyatt.
Green Bay outgained the Seahawks 369-208.
It was total domination in the first half for the Packers as they raced to a 20-3 halftime lead. Four possessions resulted in four scores.
It was fair to wonder if Green Bay’s three-day rest advantage might outweigh Seattle’s raucous home crowd.
The Packers looked fresh and fast following last Thursday’s loss at Detroit.
Especially Jacobs.
Starting from their 37, Jacobs caught a screen for 4 and another screen for 13 more, with 15 tacked on due to cornerback Riq Woolen’s roughing-the-passer penalty. Jacobs followed with runs of 3, 4, 5, 9, 4 and 1.
Jacobs got a one-play breather, with Love scrambling 4 yards to the 1. On third-and-goal, Zach Tom had the key block on Jacobs’ touchdown.
After missing three games, Edgerrin Cooper had a third-down sack on the ensuing possession. The Packers were in the end zone moments later.
Jacobs turned a checkdown into a gain of 21 and a toss into a gain of 19. On second-and-goal from the 7, Love fired a slant to Romeo Doubs. After missing two games with a concussion, he took two defenders into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
After the teams traded field goals, the Seahawks were on the cusp of making it a one-score game and with the ball to start the second half.
Instead, Smith threw one of those bad interceptions that’s dogged him all season. He tried to lob the ball to tight end Noah Fant for a touchdown. Instead, cornerback Carrington Valentine left his man, got under the route and made a leaping interception.
The Packers turned the takeaway into a chip-shot field goal just before halftime.
Love was 12-of-13 passing for 142 yards and one touchdown. Jacobs, who had a bunch of touchdowns but not a lot of yards against Miami and Detroit, had 14 carries for 73 yards plus three receptions for 38 yards for a total of 111 yards.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Seahawks TV, odds, prediction | Three reasons why Packers will beat Seahawks | Three reasons why Packers will lose to Seahawks | Reliving the Fail Mary with M.D. Jennings | Five first-round NFL Draft options | Win or loss? Updated playoff possibilities | Josh Jacobs’ memorable game at Seattle | Eric Stokes’ insane three-year streak | Packers-Seahawks final injury report | NFC North power rankings and previews | Packers-Seahawks keys to the game | Latest on Edgerrin Cooper | Jordan Love is getting hot | Packers-Seahawks game preview | Impact of mini-bye on winning, losing | Packers-Seahawks: TV, trends, odds | Packers-Seahawks matchups | Packers can’t ignore Jayden Reed | The good news is the Packers just won the Super Bowl