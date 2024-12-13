Eric Stokes Thankful He’s Healthy But Battling Incredible Three-Year Slump
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Breaking up is hard to do.
For Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes, it’s been impossible.
As a first-round pick in 2021, Stokes had a tremendous rookie season with one interception and 14 passes defensed. Among rookies, Stokes and Patrick Surtain were No. 1 in the NFL in passes defensed. Over the past seven drafts, only seven rookies had more than Stokes.
It wasn’t just that Stokes got his hands on the ball. He kept the ball out of the hands of opposing receivers. Of 77 cornerbacks who played 400 coverage snaps in 2021, Stokes ranked fifth in completion percentage allowed and third in forced-incompletion percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.
Stokes’ career has gone from boom to bust, though.
In 25 games and 17 starts the past three seasons, Stokes has zero passes defensed.
Zero.
Not zero interceptions.
Zero pass breakups.
If that sounds like it should be impossible, it’s because it practically is impossible.
Over the last three seasons, Stokes is the only cornerback with at least 17 starts – that’s a full season’s worth – to have zero pass breakups. Mike Hughes has the next-fewest with five.
This year, Stokes has started six games and played in all 13. Among corners with at least six starts, he’s the only one without a breakup.
Injuries, of course, have been a factor. A foot injury that required surgery prematurely ended his 2022 season, and foot and hamstring issues sabotaged his 2023.
At least Stokes has played in every game this season.
“It’s been good,” Stokes, upbeat as usual, said after Thursday’s practice. “I take the blessing with everything, just knowing that I missed basically a year-and-a-half. I missed a lot of time, so just being back out there with the guys, practicing every day, I take that tremendously because that’s the only thing that I can be blessed for.”
After the injuries meant more stints on injured lists (three) than starts (two) last year, he is incredibly appreciative of staying healthy throughout this season.
“Oh, yeah, for sure,” Stokes said. “Every day that I can go out there, it’s like, ‘Yeah, OK, this is a blessing’ because I know how it feels to be on the sideline, be traveling every week, sitting on the sideline, watching everybody go out there and play. Now, it’s just put all the BS behind and I’m just out there. I never take a play for granted.”
Injuries aren’t the only reason why Stokes’ production has fallen off a cliff, though.
After his potential-packed rookie season, Stokes in 2022 started the first nine games of the season before a season-ending foot injury at Detroit. According to PFF, he allowed 21-of-25 passing. Of 104 cornerbacks with at least 250 coverage snaps, the 84.0 percent catch rate was the worst in the NFL. While he didn’t break up any passes, at least he allowed only one touchdown.
In his two starts in 2023, he allowed 8-of-10 passing (80.0 percent) and three touchdowns.
This year, 90 cornerbacks have played at least 250 coverage snaps. PFF has charged him with 28-of-43 passing (65.1 percent) with three touchdowns. The 108.8 passer rating allowed ranks 75th.
“I like where I’m at,” Stokes said. “It could be better, of course, but I like where I’m at. There’s some things I can always clean up on; that’s with anybody as a DB. But, overall, I feel good.”
Stokes ranks second among the team’s cornerbacks in snaps, behind only Keisean Nixon. With Jaire Alexander’s continued injuries, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley had settled on Nixon at one corner, rookie Javon Bullard in the slot and a series-by-series rotation of Stokes and Carrington Valentine at the other corner.
With Alexander’s potential return for Sunday night’s game at the Seattle Seahawks but with Bullard out with an ankle injury, Hafley could turn to Alexander and Nixon as the corners in the base defense, with Nixon moving into the slot and Stokes or Valentine playing the other corner in nickel situations against one of the most pass-happy attacks in the NFL.
Stokes said the rotation is “fine by me,” but acknowledged the challenges.
“Sometimes, the drive might be three-and-out, so you don’t really get a groove,” he said. “You just go out there and you just play. You just know, especially for me, coming in, every play I’m playing, ‘Man, this could be my last because I know how it feels.’”
In Thursday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions, Stokes was part of a pass defense that got torched by Jared Goff, who went 10-of-10 for 105 yards in the fourth quarter. Most of that action was in zones and against linebackers, though.
PFF charged him with just 1-of-3 passing, though that was a 1-yard touchdown. In 68 coverage snaps the last three games against Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff, PFF says Stokes has allowed only 8 yards.
But that pass breakup – that game-changing play – has remained elusive for Stokes, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.
“The one thing that my coaches always taught me is don’t go chasing for plays,” Stokes said. “The plays will find you. Just go ahead and continue to stick to your rules, continue to do everything that you can do, and everything else is just going to fall into place.”
