Packers at Seahawks on SNF: Time, TV, Odds, Prediction, Big Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the second consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers will play a challenging road game against one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
A week after losing 34-31 at the Detroit Lions, the Packers will visit the Seattle Seahawks, who are 8-5 and have won four in a row since their bye.
Here is what you need to know.
What Channel for Packers-Seahawks?
TV: NBC’s Sunday Night Football, with play-by-play man Mike Tirico joined by analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Melissa Stark.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, with Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call. You can also listen on Sirius (Channels 81 and 226) and Packers.com.
Westwood One will have the national broadcast with Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (analyst).
Packers-Seahawks: Game Vitals
Date and time: Sunday at 7:20 p.m.
Records: The Packers are 9-4 and the Seahawks are 8-5.
Where: Lumen Field.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (65-31, sixth season). Seattle – Mike Macdonald (8-5-0, first season).
Weather: Rain had been in the forecast but neither rain nor wind should be an issue. According to Weather.com, it will be about 45 degrees and cloudy at kickoff.
Injury report: Cornerback Jaire Alexander is out for the Packers – but three starters will return to the lineup – and Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker is doubtful.
Referee: Clete Blakeman. Blakeman has been a referee since 2010. This season, the visiting team has won two-thirds of his games. Be prepared for some flags: His crews throw 2.68 flags per game more than the league average for an additional 26.4 yards, according to Pro Football Reference.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers are seventh and the Seahawks are tied for 10th.
Packers-Seahawks: Betting Odds
The Packers are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 46.5.
History loves the under on SNF.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, Josh Jacobs is the anytime touchdown favorite. Jordan Love and Geno Smith are +110 to combine for 500-plus passing yards.
Back in the lineup following a concussion, Romeo Doubs’ over/under is 40.5 receiving yards. That’s the same total for Jayden Reed, who was shut out last week.
Said Doubs: “It’s just football. Obviously, things happen in football and as to my situation, as I said before and I will continue to say that I will just continue to put my best foot forward from this point on.”
Big Matchup: DK Metcalf vs. Everybody
Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf turned 27 on Saturday. Will anyone be able to stop him from having a birthday celebration on Sunday?
The last time Metcalf faced the Packers was 2021 at Lambeau Field. With Russell Wilson at quarterback and Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, Metcalf caught 3-of-8 targets for 26 yards. The Packers won 17-0, with Chandon Sullivan, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas and Kevin King playing cornerback.
Alexander will be inactive on Sunday, a fourth consecutive game on the sideline after suffering a torn PCL. The Packers will turn to Keisean Nixon, Stokes and Carrington Valentine for this enormous matchup against this enormous receiver.
Metcalf is an all-time freak. He’s 6-foot-3 3/8 and about 230 pounds with 4.33 speed and a 40.6-inch vertical.
Metcalf enters the game with 54 receptions for 812 yards (15.0 average) and three touchdowns. He’s got a chance to join Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history to start their careers with at least 50 catches, 900 yards and five touchdowns in six consecutive seasons.
Metcalf had three consecutive 100-yard games early in the season. He is an elite deep threat (13-of-26 on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield) and a load to handle in the short game or as a blocker. Quarterback Geno Smith is not afraid to throw him the ball; he’s No. 1 with 36 contested-catch opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus.
It will take a village to cover Metcalf, though that frees up receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett, tight end Noah Fant and running back Zach Charbonnet. Along with injured running back Kenneth Walker, six players have at least 33 catches.
“I just look at it as a sign of respect that I've gained from other defensive coordinators and just continue to do my job with it as blocking or being a decoy,” Metcalf said of the frequent double teams.
“The ball is going to find me one play or another, but if it doesn't, at least we get the dub and that's all that matters in this league is winning and to continue to win and, if you continue to win, you stay relevant. So, I'm just honing on continuing to do my job. If the stats don't say so, then so be it. At least we get to win.”
Packers-Seahawks Prediction
It’s not who you play but when you play them. That should have held true for the Packers last week, but they failed to take advantage of all the Lions’ injuries.
This week’s opponent, the Seahawks, have won four consecutive games. They allowed 15.5 points per game during that span, one of the best marks in the league.
However, it’s not as if the Seahawks have faced a gauntlet of quality teams. They won at San Francisco on Geno Smith’s late touchdown run, swept a pair from the fading Cardinals and beat the underachieving Jets after trailing 21-7.
Seattle, though, has the winning formula. Smith is fifth in the NFL in completion percentage while running one off the league’s most pass-happy attacks. He and his prized set of receivers will face a Packers secondary that will be without, once again, cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Green Bay has the three-day rest advantage. Perhaps fresh legs will outweigh the roar of the Seattle crowd.
To me, this game is a toss-up. If you want some real unscientific thinking, here it goes: I’m not sure the Seahawks are good enough to win five consecutive games. And good teams tend to bounce back from losses.
Packers 34, Seahawks 31
