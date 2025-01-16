Packers’ Brian Gutekunst on Jaire Alexander, Upcoming Free Agents
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is never going to tip his hand too much, but he also doesn’t tell a bunch of tall tales when he talks to reporters.
After all, before the 2020 NFL Draft, he said he wouldn’t rule out drafting a quarterback in the first round. He did, with Jordan Love.
Here’s what he had to say about Jaire Alexander and other players with contract questions.
What Is Jaire Alexander’s Future?
Of a possible 68 regular-season games the last four years, former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander played in only 34. Even while playing in only seven games this season, he tied for second on the team in interceptions and passes defensed.
Alexander, who missed the end of the season following knee surgery, is due base salaries of $16.15 million in 2025 and $18.15 million in 2026, and his salary-cap charge for 2025 is about $24.96 million. If the Packers were to release him, they’d save about $6.84 million.
At this point, both sides probably would be better off with a fresh start.
“I think we’ll work through that,” Gutekunst said. “Sure, we can (pay him). I know it’s been really, really frustrating for not only him as a player but us as a club. When you have a player who’s done what he’s done for us in the past, and then not being able to get him out on the field consistently, that’s tough. It’s tough on the player, tough on the organization.
“We’re at the beginning stages of gathering information before we start looking at next year and how we’re going to lay this thing out. But we could (pay him). Obviously, when he’s healthy and he’s ready to play, he’s a pretty good player.”
Bring Back Brandon McManus?
Kicker Brandon McManus solidified the kicking operation following the release of Mason Crosby. Then-rookie Anders Carlson had a dismal debut season in 2023, and rookie Brayden Narveson was even worse in 2024 until the Packers released him and signed McManus.
McManus finished second in the league in field-goal accuracy and was perfect on extra points, but missed a field goal against the Eagles.
“We would,” Gutekunst said when asked if he’d like McManus to return. “Had a good conversation with him before he left and, obviously, he solidified that journey we were going on.
“Obviously, he’s a veteran guy. I think the thing that was so neat about being around him is not only his confidence but his ability to adjust no matter where we were. Really, our specialists group with Matt (Orzech) and Daniel (Whelan), if we were able to get Brandon back, I think that would make me feel very, very, very good about that group.”
Fifth-Year Options for Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt?
As first-round picks in 2022, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt are eligible for fifth-year options on their rookie contracts.
Walker and Wyatt have been solid players – the team seems to especially like Walker – but it will be an expensive decision. To retain them for the 2026 season, OverTheCap.com projects the option on Walker would be $16.06 million and $13.098 million for Wyatt. Those are fully guaranteed.
“We’re super-fired up about both those guys’ seasons this year,” Gutekunst said. “Quay continued to make a leap. (He) struggled through injuries at the end of the year, but he was really impactful for us this year. Continues to be a great leader for us. Certainly, think we would love to have him around here for longer than just a couple years. He’s that kind of guy.
“And D-Wy was probably our most consistent pass rusher from the inside this year. Both of them dealt with some injuries, and was really proud of how they attacked those and played through some things this year. But I think both those guys had their best years as pros so far.”
The deadline to decide is May 1.
What About Josh Myers?
Josh Myers, a second-round pick in 2021, started all but one game over the final three seasons.
“Josh, I thought he had his best year,” Gutekunst said. “I thought he dealt with some things during this year that were tough, and I thought he fought through it like a champion, and certainly an asset to our football team. I know Jordan trusts him very much as his center. He’s a UFA so we’ll see where all that goes.
“I can’t say enough good things about Josh Myers, not only as a player but as a leader. He really does embody a Green Bay Packer and what we’re looking for and how they’re wired. Again, I thought he had a really good year, fought through some things.”
Myers was carted off the field late in the playoff game but avoided a significant injury.
“I’m really glad we’ve had him for the last four years,” Gutekunst said.
Packers Unrestricted Free Agents
The Packers have a league-low 14.6 percent of their snaps headed to free agency.
Listed by percentage of snaps played, they are:
Center Josh Myers: A second-round pick in 2021, he started 50 of a possible 51 games the past three seasons.
Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie: A sixth-round pick in 2021, McDuffie started all 17 games this season and 25 the past two seasons.
Cornerback Eric Stokes: A first-round pick in 2021, Stokes played in a combined 12 games in 2022 and 2023 but all 17 in 2024, when he started seven games.
Linebacker Eric Wilson: Wilson started 12 games on defense and led the team in snaps on special teams. Against the Vikings in Week 17, he played an astounding 95 snaps.
Defensive tackle TJ Slaton: A sixth-round pick in 2021, Slaton started 17 games each of the past two seasons.
Kicker Brandon McManus: McManus made 20-of-21 field-goal attempts, including 3-of-3 from 50-plus yards, and all 30 extra points.
Cornerback Corey Ballentine: Ballentine started six games for the Packers in 2023, when he had his only career interception, and once in 2024.
Offensive tackle Andre Dillard: A first-round pick by the Eagles in 2019, Dillard played in 10 games with 13 garbage-time snaps on offense and 50 on special teams.
Cornerback Robert Rochell: Rochell played one snap on defense and 121 on special teams.
Running back AJ Dillon: Dillon spent the year on injured reserve due to a stinger. He’d like to play again in 2025.
Tight end Tyler Davis: Davis missed 2023 with a torn ACL and 2024 with a shoulder injury that required surgery.
