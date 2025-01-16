Packers’ Jeff Hafley, Adam Stenavich Are Head Coaching Candidates
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley are head coaching candidates.
On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the New York Jets have requested an interview with Hafley, and they could meet at the end of this week.
In Year 1 with the Packers, Hafley worked wonders. His defense finished fifth in total defense and sixth in points allowed. It’s the first time since the Super Bowl season of 2010 in which the Packers finished in the top 10 in both categories, and the best marks since the team finished fifth in total defense and second in points allowed in 2010.
The Packers’ finished fourth in takeaways, and their perpetually weak run defense ranked third in yards per carry.
“The stats are great because it usually means you’re playing pretty good defense,” Hafley said before last week’s season-ending loss to the Eagles. “But the thing that was most important to me was the takeaways. That was really important because I do believe when you take the ball away, you’re going to win. And when you take the ball away, you’re going to have good stats.”
“So, I appreciate the players and all the buy-in that they’ve done on that. To me, it’s all about points, right? So, if you’ve got to look at one thing, it’s points scored. And I do believe we’ve kept the points down to give ourselves a chance to win games because, ultimately, it’s just about winning. So, if you told me we’d win and have a chance to be in the playoffs, I’d be pretty happy, and if we helped along the way to help our team do that, then that’s our job.”
Hafley not only had results but he’s got experience running a program with four seasons as the coach at Boston College.
“His defensive mind is great, but at the end of the day, people want to work for him because of his approach,” BC athletic director Blake James told Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr as part of Orr’s annual piece on the future head coaching candidates.
“At Boston College, obviously, we get some super elite talent, but in a lot of cases it's about finding that diamond in the rough and developing them into the next Luke Kuechly. I only worked with Jeff for two seasons but, look at guys like Zay Flowers. He was really coached up at BC.”
When coach Matt LaFleur replaced Joe Barry with Hafley last offseason, it occurred to him that a successful hire might require replacing him after a year or two.
“Yeah, I think those are good problems,” LaFleur said in November. “Those are champagne problems. It’s the nature of it. If you have success, people are going to come after guys on your staff, and they should.”
Earlier in the week, it was reported the Bears requested an interview with Stenavich, the team’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons.
The Packers ranked 14th in points and 17th in yards during the final season with Aaron Rodgers in 2022, 12th in points and 11th in yards during the first season with Jordan Love and eighth in points and fifth in yards this season.
The question about Stenavich is that this is LaFleur’s offense and LaFleur is the one calling the plays. What is his role?
“It’s very collaborative,” LaFleur said. “I’m always asking him. ‘Hey, what runs you like?’ What’s been so impressive about him is when he became our coordinator, the investment he made in the passing game and the amount of time he’s put in in learning the passing game, so I think he is fully capable.
“I would have no reservations or hesitation – he might as well be calling it on game day. I feel that confident in him, in his ability. It’s a collective effort with all our guys. And so I think he’s more than deserving of that opportunity.”
Stenavich is a native of Marshfield, Wis. He was an offensive lineman at Michigan before joining the Packers’ practice squad in 2006.
In 2019, LaFleur hired him as offensive coordinator.
“He didn’t talk a lot, but when he did, everyone listened to him,” former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr told Orr. “He was very serious. Very bright. Everyone who knows him will say you can trust him, you can depend on him, and when the pressure comes he’ll be prepared.”
After back-to-back playoff seasons, it’s no surprise that LaFleur’s coordinators have emerged as coaching candidates.
“I think both those guys are more than capable, just in the fact that they’re looked at in that light,” LaFleur said of Orr’s story. “Haf, obviously, he’s been a head coach at a big-time school, so he’s been through it. I think what he’s been able to do here in a short period of time has been pretty remarkable.
“And then Steno is a guy that I trust as much as anybody on our staff. He’s a big part of why we have success offensively. So, I’ve got complete confidence in either one of those guys. Never want to see guys leave, but always happy for their opportunity and would certainly help them if that comes up.”
Former Jets coach Robert Saleh, who ended the season as a consultant focusing on the offense for LaFleur, will interview with the Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.
Chicago’s miles long list of coaching candidates includes an interview with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, which wrapped up on Wednesday night.
