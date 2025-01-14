Packers Learn First-Round Slot in 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL wild-card playoff round complete, the first 24 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft are set. Losers on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers hold the 23rd pick of the first round.
The first 18 selections consist of the teams that failed to make the playoffs, with the next six being the wild-card losers. The Packers and Los Angeles Chargers finished with 11-6 records, but the Chargers will pick 22nd and the Packers 23rd because Green Bay played the tougher schedule.
The Minnesota Vikings, who finished 14-3 but were routed by the Rams on Monday, will pick 24th.
The Chicago Bears, who beat the Packers in the regular-season finale, will pick 10th.
Rather incredibly, the Packers have picked 23rd just three times. They landed offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga in 2010, offensive tackle Mark Koncar in 1976 and back Irv Comp in 1943.
The last two No. 23 picks provided star receivers, with the Jaguars selecting Brian Thomas last year and the Vikings picking Jordan Addison in 2023.
The Vikings grabbed standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw in 2021. Tight end Evan Engram, who was drafted by the Giants in 2017, is a two-time Pro Bowler and the last Pro Bowler taken at that slot.
Linebacker Bill George (Bears, 1951), punter Ray Guy (Raiders, 1973), tight end Ozzie Newsome (Browns, 1978) and cornerback Ty Law (Patriots, 1995) are Hall of Famers. A total of 18 players started 100-plus games.
The Packers are scheduled to make eight selections in this year’s draft, which will be held outside Lambeau Field. Tankathon projects those to be No. 23 of the first round, No. 54 of the second, No. 87 of the third, No. 122 of the fourth, No. 158 of the fifth, No. 196 of the sixth, No. 237 of the seventh and No. 250 of the seventh.
The first of those seventh-round picks came from the Preston Smith trade and the second is a compensatory draft pick for losing Yosh Nijman in free agency last offseason.
Here’s the draft order, with strength of schedule (SOS) the tiebreaker.
1. Tennessee Titans: 3-14 record (.522 SOS)
2. Cleveland Browns: 3-14 (.536 SOS)
3. New York Giants: 3-14 (.554 SOS)
4. New England Patriots: 4-13 (.471 SOS)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-13 (.478 SOS)
6. Las Vegas Raiders: 4-13 (.540 SOS)
7. New York Jets: 5-12 (.495 SOS)
8. Carolina Panthers: 5-12 (.498 SOS)
9. New Orleans Saints: 5-12 (.505 SOS)
10. Chicago Bears: 5-12 (.554 SOS)
11. San Francisco 49ers: 6-11 (.564 SOS)
12. Dallas Cowboys: 7-10 (.522 SOS)
13. Miami Dolphins: 8-9 (.419 SOS)
14. Indianapolis Colts: 8-9 (.457 SOS)
15. Atlanta Falcons: 8-9 (.519 SOS)
16. Arizona Cardinals: 8-9 (.536 SOS)
17. Cincinnati Bengals: 9-8 (.478 SOS)
18. Seattle Seahawks: 10-7 (.498 SOS)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10-7 (.502 SOS)
20. Denver Broncos: 10-7 (.502 SOS)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-7 (.502 SOS)
22. Los Angeles Chargers: 11-6 (.467 SOS)
23. Green Bay Packers: 11-6 (.533 SOS)
24. Minnesota Vikings: 14-3 (.474 SOS)
