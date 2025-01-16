Next Step for Jordan Love? More Than Completing Passes
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love raised expectations to sky-high levels with his ridiculous finish to his debut season as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback.
In Year 2, he easily did the limbo beneath that bar.
Love went from a 64.2 percent completion rate in 2023 to 63.1 percent in 2024. He threw 11 interceptions again even while throwing 157 fewer passes. His passer rating inched up from 96.1 to 96.7.
There’s no disputing that Love needs to play better for the Packers to take the steps necessary to win the Super Bowl.
That wasn’t on the forefront of coach Matt LaFleur’s mind, though, when asked about the next step for Love entering 2025.
“I think the next step is just to continue to evolve as a vocal leader,” LaFleur said during his season-ending news conference on Tuesday. “I think that just kind of comes with the position naturally. I think he’s taken steps to get there but I think he can really demand a lot because the locker room respects him and they respect him not only as a person but by the work he puts in.”
LaFleur is big on having player-led locker rooms. That doesn’t necessarily have to start with the quarterback, but that position has to play a lead role in leading a team.
Love leads by example. Now, with Love’s third season as the starter on the horizon, LaFleur wants him to lead more vocally.
“He’s a grinder. He’s one of the guys. I think that’s one of his best qualities is he is one of the guys,” LaFleur continued.
“They all respect him but, when things aren’t quite right, I think he can voice that, as well. When guys aren’t quite doing what they’re supposed to be doing, he [needs to be] one of the guys to talk to about that. I just think it means more when it comes from your quarterback than it does from me or one of our other coaches.”
Leadership is important. So is completing passes, moving the chains and avoiding big mistakes.
Love didn’t do enough of those three things this season.
Love was healthy in 2023 and was not in 2024, which no doubt factored in his performance. His receivers did him no favors with the fourth-highest drop rate, according to Pro Football Focus.
Still, after a run of five consecutive games with 100-plus passer ratings gave Love some 2023 vibe, Love during the three-game losing streak to end the season had passer ratings of 91.7 at Minnesota, 74.7 against Chicago and 41.5 against the Philadelphia game.
His rating against the Eagles was the worst in Packers playoff history for a quarterback with at least 20 passing attempts.
LaFleur did pinpoint one area where Love grew this season.
“I thought there was a lot of great moments,” LaFleur said. “Every year’s going to be a little bit different. The one thing that I’m so impressed by when I watch him play is his ability to avoid the sacks. There was many times, just his ability to slide in the pocket, manipulate that pocket, know where his checkdowns are and his outlets, or run up in the pocket.
“I think he’s got a really good grasp for that, really good feel, because you never want quarterbacks looking at the rush; you want their eyes downfield and you’ve got to feel that. So, I thought he did a really good job and I think the numbers would back that up, as well, in terms of he doesn’t take a lot of sacks.”
Ultimately, the teams that contend for Super Bowl championships have superior quarterbacks. Of the eight remaining quarterbacks, six finished the season with 100-plus passer ratings. The others are Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford.
Great teams have great quarterbacks. Great quarterbacks have to be great when it matters. They make big plays. They avoid mistakes. They move the chains. They deliver the clutch drive.
They are the rising tide that lifts all boats, not the one that sinks with the ship.
Love was not good enough down the stretch this year. His stretch run to last season, however, shows he can be that player.
That’s why LaFleur remains bullish on Love taking those next steps.
“I think he is an ascending player that is going to get better and better and better,” he said. “I think he approaches the game the right way. Like I said, I think we can continue to urge him to be [more of a leader]. I wouldn’t say [Love is] a reserved guy – well, maybe reserved – but just keep nudging him to take on a little bit more vocal of a role.
“Like I said, I think that comes with the position. That’s something we’ve talked about, but I love working with the guy every day. That whole quarterback room, great synergy in there, and those guys, they’re about the team. They care for one another. They come to work with the right mentality every day.”
