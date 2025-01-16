PFF Picks Packers’ Most Improved Player
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Would Zach Tom be a center, where he started his career at Wake Forest? Could he stay at tackle, where he finished his career?
Those were the questions after the Green Bay Packers drafted Tom in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they didn’t go away after a jack-of-all-trades rookie season.
Now, they’ve been overwhelmingly answered.
In voting for The Associated Press’s official NFL All-Pro team, Tom finished third at right tackle behind Penei Sewell and Lane Johnson. It was a breakthrough that showed Tom belatedly has been recognized as one of the best in the business.
Pro Football Focus picked the most-improved player for each team. Tom was the pick by PFF’s Thomas Valentine.
“The Packers have hit on yet another offensive lineman,” Valentine wrote. “Zach Tom was a fourth-round pick in 2022 and became a regular starter in 2023. Since then, Tom has become one of the most assured tackles in the NFL and took his biggest leap forward in 2024, earning an 87.6 grade. Tom’s 4.5 percent pressure rate was the 19th lowest among tackles in the NFL and dropped from 5.3 percent in 2023, and he allowed just three sacks in 562 pass-blocking snaps.”
Tom actually beat out Sewell and Johnson for PFF’s All-Pro Team.
Always a smooth pass blocker, Tom raised his level of play as a run blocker, as well, to become a true building-block player. With Tom entering his final year under contract, an enormous extension would seem to be on the horizon.
“Yeah, he means a ton to us,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Not to mention he’s battled through some adversity, obviously, having the surgery [to repair a torn pectoral] this offseason. To be able to bounce back and have the season he’s had is pretty impressive.
“What’s so impressive about the guy is he’s played multiple positions, and he came in as a rookie and did that, and there’s very few that can do that. So, I think he’s a very intelligent player and, obviously, very gifted. He approaches it the right way and does a great job.”
Of 72 offensive tackles to play at least 250 pass-protecting snaps in 2024, Tom ranked 22nd in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-blocking snap. He gave up three sacks, plus another in the playoff loss to the Eagles.
Sports Info Solutions charged him three blown blocks in the run game – down from 10 last year – and just one stuff (a tackle at or behind the line vs. the run).
Tom had a “substantial increase” in his grade as a run blocker, Valentine said.
According to league data, Green Bay’s run game was at its best to the right side, with averages of 4.87 yards behind right guard, 4.96 yards behind right tackle and 5.90 yards around right end.
Josh Jacobs rushed for more than 1,300 yards, as he thrived running behind the line and the line flourished in a run-heavy approach.
“His ability to make people miss, I mean, I’ve never seen that before,” Tom said late in the season. “So, obviously for us that means for us you better stick to your block because you never know. There might be an unblocked guy and he might make them miss and he might hit a home run.
“So, yes, it’s great having him back there. His ability to make plays, keep us on schedule is huge. We know he’s not going to get arm tackled, so it’s important we stick to our blocks and he’ll make something happen.”
