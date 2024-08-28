Packers Claim Kicker But Lose Three Players on Waivers
The winner of the Green Bay Packers’ kicking competition is … to be determined.
The Packers claimed undrafted rookie kicker Brayden Narveson off waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, one day after Greg Joseph was the last man standing at kicker following Tuesday’s 53-man roster cut.
Joseph still had a stall in the Packers' main locker room on Wednesday but was released before practice. He could return to the practice squad.
Narveson lost his training camp battle in Tennessee to veteran kicker Nick Folk.
Narveson was 6-of-7 on field goals during the preseason, including a 59-yard bomb against the Seattle Seahawks.
"I was very fortunate to be put in that position," he said after the game. "I'm kind of speechless, but it feels good."
"A 59-yarder is no small feat," added Titans coach Brian Callahan. "That's a grown-man kick in the NFL, not easy to hit. That was great for him to put on tape for himself."
He made both of his extra points during the preseason, as well.
In his final year at NC State, Narveson went 18-of-23 on field goals, including a 57-yarder, and made all 38 extra-point attempts. In fact, he was a perfect 196-of-196 on extra points in his career, which included 2023 at NC State, 2020 through 2022 at Western Kentucky and 2019 at Iowa State.
Extra points are different in the NFL - 33 yards instead of 20 - but former Packers kicker Anders Carlson, who was released on Tuesday, led the league in missed kicks a season ago. Finding someone who was an upgrade was a priority, which is why general manager Brian Gutekunst is leaving no stone unturned in his search for a true successor to the franchise’s leading scorer, Mason Crosby.
Lost on Waivers
WR Grant DuBose to Miami Dolphins
DuBose had a strong start to training camp and looked like he was finding his way to compete with Bo Melton for the presumed fifth receiver spot as opposed to the sixth.
Instead, DuBose faded down the stretch and Malik Heath had a strong finish to camp, including a 40-yard reception against the Baltimore Ravens in their joint practice session. He finished his preseason with a touchdown reception from Sean Clifford to finish the preseason. Heath’s strong finish combined with his blocking prowess likely earned him the nod over DuBose.
DuBose was claimed by the Miami Dolphins. He should have a chance to make an impact, as the Dolphins only kept four receivers on their initial 53-man roster.
S Anthony Johnson to New York Giants
Johnson was one of the most surprising cuts on Tuesday. A seventh-round pick last year, he started four games as a rookie and intercepted one pass. He earned some No. 1 reps during training camp before the team committed to rookie Javon Bullard.
The Giants kept only three safeties on their initial 53, including rookie Tyler Nubin.
OL Royce Newman to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Newman will be taking his 24 starts in three seasons to Tampa Bay as he was claimed by the Buccaneers.
Newman was a starter in Green Bay as a rookie before getting benched. He was the primary swing interior offensive lineman last year before falling behind Sean Rhyan.
Newman adjusted his contract in the offseason to make it more team friendly and made it through training camp, but was clearly climbing uphill to make the final roster after the team drafted impressive rookie Jacob Monk.
Other Packers Transactions
LB Kristian Welch – as reported by Packers on SI, Kristian Welch is not returning to the Pack'ers. His next destination at this time is to be determined.
QB Michael Pratt – Pratt, one of those losers of the Packers’ backup quarterback competition, is signing with the Buccaneers practice squad, according to Pewter Report.
OT Caleb Jones – As Packers On SI reported on Tuesday after his release, Jones is not returning to the Packers.
WR Samori Toure – Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Toure will be signing with the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.
Signed to Practice Squad
Along with releasing Joseph, the Packers re-signed 12 players to their 17-player practice squad:
QB Sean Clifford
RB Nate McCrary, RB Ellis Merriweather
WR Julian Hicks
G/T Donovan Jennings, G/C Lecitus Smith
TE Messiah Swinson
DE Deslin Alexandre
DT James Ester
CB Kalen King, CB Robert Rochell
K Alex Hale (NFL International Player Pathway program).
