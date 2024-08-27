Source: Packers Release Preseason Star Kristian Welch
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have released one of their preseason stars, Wisconsin native Kristian Welch, a source told Packers On SI.
Welch, who grew up about 60 miles from Lambeau Field in Iola, Wis., recovered a fumble in the first preseason game against Cleveland and had interceptions against Denver and Baltimore in the final two preseason games.
Welch tied for the team lead with 16 tackles in the preseason and the NFL lead with two interceptions.
“I love Green Bay,” Welch said after the Baltimore game. “I have the utmost respect for the staff and the organization here. Obviously, I want to make this team. That’s been my focus. All the work’s really been done now so the ball’s in their court.”
The Packers will hope to bring him back to the practice squad, but he’s not subject to waivers and can pick his next team. That’s how he joined the team last year.
After three seasons of solid special-teams duty for the Baltimore Ravens, he was released by the Ravens after final cuts last summer. Green Bay initially signed him to the practice squad before promoting him to the 53.
Welch wound up playing in each of the final 14 games plus both postseason contests. He finished third on the team with six tackles on special teams during the regular season and added another in the postseason.
The Packers had one of the worst special teams in the NFL last season but they have chosen to risk Welch to the waiver wire after re-signing him in free agency.
“I only have so much control over those decisions,” he said after the Baltimore game. “I love playing special teams. I love the system. I love Rich (Bisaccia). And, obviously, I’d be more than happy to play special teams for this team.”
The Packers had a logjam at linebacker, with Quay Walker, Isiaah McDuffie entrenched as the starters and second- and third-round draft picks used on Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper.
“I think he’s done a lot of good things,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Another guy that’s a veteran and has made his role on special teams, but I think he’s shown a lot of good ability as a linebacker, as well. Certainly, has made some splash plays. I thought this last game was much better than the first game in terms of the consistency. That’s something we’re looking for.”
After playing a starring role and even taking a Lambeau Leap on Saturday, Welch was ready for what was ahead.
“I’m going to spend some time with my family – we’ve got a little time off, so I’m going to enjoy my son and my wife and my parents and being in the Midwest,” he said. “I’m not far from home, so I’ll spend some time with my family. When those decisions are made, I’ll get a phone call or I’ll sit down and hear what they have to say. I try to let God take care of it. He’s put me in this position so he doesn’t make mistakes. I’ll wait for the decision to be made.”
For obvious reasons, Welch was happy with his body of work – not only in the preseason but in the NFL.
“I think I’ve hopefully done enough,” Welch said. “I just try to take advantage of each opportunity that I get. You can’t control a lot of those opportunities. Every time on the field, just have the right mindset and try to make the plays.”
More Green Bay Packers News
