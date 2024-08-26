Green Bay Packers Roster Cuts Tracker: Live Updates, Analysis
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers must cut their 91-man roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
While some teams have begun the process, the Packers typically wait until cutdown day to handle their business.
Here is the latest news as we set the table for Tuesday.
Deep But Lacking?
Thanks to a couple of hefty draft classes, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has built a deep and talented roster.
That doesn’t mean he won’t be scanning the waiver wire in hopes of adding veteran depth to a roster that is considered a prime Super Bowl contender with the ninth-shortest championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Here are three positions that the Packers could be looking to upgrade:
Quarterback: Neither of their young quarterbacks, Sean Clifford or Michael Pratt, seized control of the backup job during training camp or the preseason.
Of 53 quarterbacks with at least 35 dropbacks in the preseason, Pratt ranked 43rd with 5.1 yards per attempt and Clifford was 48th with 4.8 yards per attempt.
The Packers are a title contender but the margin for error is slim. Remember, they barely squeaked into the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record. The Packers were fortunate that Jordan Love got through the season unscathed, but that’s the exception. Last year, only 11 quarterbacks played 90-plus percent of the snaps.
If a stable veteran gets released on Monday or Tuesday, expect the Packers to be interested.
Offensive line: The starting five will be strong but the depth is lacking. Especially at tackle.
Former first-round pick Andre Dillard recovered nicely after a dismal start to camp, but his overall track record leaves plenty to be desired as a potential swing tackle. Dillard allowed a league-worst 12 sacks despite starting only 10 games. He didn’t allow a pressure in 29 pass-protecting snaps in the preseason, though.
The interior depth will be better with Jordan Morgan (assuming Sean Rhyan starts at right guard) and Jacob Monk, but both are rookies. Veteran Royce Newman could factor, too, but it’s not a good sign that the Packers had an established player on the field for 146 preseason snaps.
If Dillard, Morgan and Monk are three backups, will the Packers keep a young player such as Kadeem Telfort, Caleb Jones, Lecitus Smith or Travis Glover as the ninth blocker, or will they look to see if a capable veteran is cut loose?
Kicker: Right when it looked like Anders Carlson had crossed the finish line with the win, he missed a 32-yard field goal to wrap up the preseason.
Several kickers will be released the next few days, but will any of them be more reliable than Carlson or Greg Joseph?
Joey Slye (82.3 percent for his career), Austin Seibert (80.4 percent), Lucas Havrisik (75.0 percent) and Matthew Wright (85.1 percent but only a full-time kicker once since entering the NFL in 2019) – all of whom could lose their kicking competitions – aren’t exactly leaps-and-bounds better.
NFL All-Preseason Team
The Sporting News published its NFL All-Preseason Team. It includes two players who might be on the Packers’ roster bubble.
Kristian Welch was one of two linebackers selected. Not only did he lead the team with 16 tackles in the preseason, he tied for the NFL lead with two interceptions and finished the exhibition slate with a takeaway in each game.
“I’m not even sure in high school if I had that many takeaways,” the native of Iola, Wis., said after Saturday’s game. “Credit to my teammates, too, and the coaches for putting me in the right position.”
At running back, Emanuel Wilson was one of the honorable mentions behind the Giants’ Eric Gray.
Among running backs, Wilson was second in rushing yards (160; the Bills’ Frank Gore Jr. was the champion with 163) and missed tackles (10; the Jets’ Israel Abanikanda forced 12). Wilson was No. 1 with 132 rushing yards after contact. That number alone would have ranked seventh among backs, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I felt like I put in good work,” he said. “It starts in practice. The coaches always get on me about my pad level and hitting the holes when I see them. I’ve been trying to do that every time I get the ball.”
Speaking of Running Backs
Wilson’s strong preseason has him in the running for a roster spot. Pardon the pun. Injuries to AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd could help his chances.
Dillon suffered a stinger during the joint practice at Denver. Considering he missed the final three games of last season with a stinger, both Dillon and the team are going to be cautious.
“You only get one body,” Dillon said.
Dillon had a disappointing season as a runner last year but is an asset in pass protection and as a receiver. Last year, more than 200 players were targeted at least 27 times in the passing game. Dillon ranked third in that group in YAC per catch.
“The good thing is, before this, I have not missed any OTAs, practices for anything,” he said. “I know it’s a big alarm right now, but I have not missed a day in camp. I’ve been healthy throughout it all, not taking any days off, so I’m not going to be worried about us being cautious and try to make sure that I’m around the entire season rather than a day in camp.”
Lloyd, the explosive third-round pick, missed the start of camp with a hip injury, then dropped out of his preseason debut after two touches due to a hamstring injury.
Lloyd said his “goal” was to be on the field for the opener against the Eagles on Sept. 6.
“I’m feeling pretty good and I’m just talking my time,” he said. “We’ve got almost two weeks. That’s more than enough time. So, we’re taking baby steps and when it’s time to let it loose, we’ll let it loose.”
If a player opens the season on injured reserve, he can’t play or practice for the first four weeks of the season.
