Packers Roster Cuts: 53-Man Analysis
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s work toward paring down a talented roster to the 53-player limit on Tuesday actually began on Monday with the acquisition of a talented new backup quarterback.
With the addition of Willis, Gutekunst on Tuesday released Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt.
Ultimately, it's important to keep in mind this is just an initial 53-man roster. The roster will change. Players who were thrilled to make the team on Tuesday could be bitterly disappointed on Wednesday.
Nonetheless, making the initial roster is a milestone. There are nervous, tense moments leading up to Cutdown Day.
Bo Melton knows all about that, having missed the cut each of his first two seasons, but he made it this year.
“Camp is always an up-and-down thing,” Melton said following the Packers’ 30-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.
“I definitely had ups and downs. I’ve had more ups and downs. During camp, I grew. To be able to make a team, that’d be my first time, being in the league three years, making a team. That’s a milestone.”
Quarterbacks
On the 53 (2): Jordan Love, Malik Willis
Released: Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt
Analysis: This room started to shift on Monday when the Packers acquired Willis from the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round pick.
There was some thought the Packers could keep a third quarterback on the 53, but both players who were competing for the backup job have been released.
As reported by Packers on SI, the Packers would like to bring Clifford back to the practice squad, while Pratt will likely try to latch on elsewhere.
Running Backs
On the 53 (3): Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson
Released: Ellis Merriweather, Nate McCrary
Injured reserve: AJ Dillon
Analysis: Wilson was in a battle to make the team but looked like he might end up on the short end of the numbers game.
Instead, with the shocking news that AJ Dillon was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a stinger injury sustained at Denver, Wilson made it. He’ll likely be Jacobs’ primary backup while Lloyd gets up to speed.
Receivers
On the 53 (6): Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, Malik Heath
Released: Grant DuBose, Samori Toure, Julian Hicks, Dimitri Stanley, Jalen Wayne
Analysis: For all the discussion about the Packers’ receiver room, they’ll be taking the same group they ended the 2023 season with into 2024.
Heath won the battle for the team’s sixth receiver spot with a strong finish that included a 40-yard reception against Ravens first-round pick Nate Wiggins at Thursday’s joint practice and a touchdown in the game.
DuBose's strong start should make him a candidate for the practice squad.
Tight end
On the 53 (3): Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims
Released: Joel Wilson, Messiah Swinson, Henry Pearson
Injured reserve: Tyler Davis
Analysis: The three tight ends who were chosen were not much of a surprise. Musgrave and Kraft were major contributors last year and should have bigger roles this year.
Sims, who made a couple splash downfield catches during the final week of camp, will serve as the blocking tight end.
Davis was placed on injured reserve, his season ending prematurely due to a shoulder injury. It was a tough break for Davis, who worked to return from last year’s ACL injury.
Offensive Line
On the 53 (10): LT Rasheed Walker, LG Elgton Jenkins, C Josh Myers, RG Sean Rhyan, RT Zach Tom, G/T Jordan Morgan, G/C Jacob Monk, T Andre Dillard, T Kadeem Telfort, T Travis Glover
Released: Royce Newman, Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta, Lecitus Smith, Donovan Jennings
Analysis: The Packers have typically gone heavy on the offensive line under Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur. This year is no exception. They kept 10 offensive linemen, including all three of the men who were competing for a backup job at tackle.
That competition appears to be one that will last into the season.
For players released, Newman is the big name, as he started 24 games in his first three years, but fell out of favor when Sean Rhyan passed him on the depth chart a season ago.
Defensive Ends
On the 53 (6): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox, Arron Mosby
Released: Deslin Alexandre, Keshawn Banks, Zach Morton, Brevin Allen
Analysis: Mosby’s big finish to the preseason, which included a strip-sack and an interception in Saturday’s 30-7 win over the Ravens, earned him a spot on the initial 53.
The rest of this group is who was on the team a year ago. It was a mild surprise they kept Mosby and Cox, but a team can never have too many talented pass rushers.
Defensive Tackles
On the 53 (5): Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden
Released: James Ester, Spencer Waege, Keonte Schad
Injured reserve (designated to return): Jonathan Ford
Analysis: Of all the position groups, this one was likely the easiest to predict for any 53-man roster prediction.
This group dominated through most of camp, and will be relied upon heavily when the regular season begins.
Linebackers
On the 53 (5): Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper
Released: Kristian Welch, Christian Young, Chris Russell, Ralen Goforth (waived/injured)
Analysis: The only question at linebacker was whether the Packers would keep five players or six.
The sixth would have been Wisconsin native Welch, who had an argument for the team’s best player during training camp and preseason.
Welch recovered a fumble in the team’s preseason opener against Cleveland. He intercepted a pass in each of the team’s final two preseason games.
Unfortunately for Welch, that was not enough to crack the roster. He’ll likely be a candidate for the practice squad, but is free to sign elsewhere.
Cornerbacks
On the 53 (5): Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine
Released: Robert Rochell, Kalen King, Gemon Green, LJ Davis (waived/injured)
Analysis: The first four cornerbacks listed were locks to make the roster. All of them played and contributed last year. All are expected to do so again.
The decisions came down to whether to keep five players or six.
Had they kept six, King almost assuredly would have made the roster. The seventh-round pick showed good instincts in camp and a willingness to tackle.
With the Packers only keeping five, King lost out to Corey Ballentine, who played well last year in spot duty and has more experience in the NFL on special teams.
Safeties
On the 53 (5): Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo
Released: Anthony Johnson, Benny Sapp
Analysis: The release of Johnson was a surprise. LaFleur and defensive coordinatorJeff Hafley both pointed to Johnson as someone who was having a good camp.
Johnson made the roster last year and even earned four starts. He was rotating in with the starting lineup across from McKinney at the start of camp, but that job was quickly sewn up by Bullard. Williams surpassed him in the pecking order, as well, making the decision come down to special teams.
Anderson was on the first team for kickoff and kickoff return throughout camp, which likely earned him the nod over Johnson.
Specialists
On the 53 (3): K Greg Joseph, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matthew Orzech
Released: K Anders Carlson, K Alex Hale
Analysis: Joseph is the last man standing in a camp-long competition
For now. The Packers could theoretically look to do something else at kicker, because it’s clear that they were not satisfied with the two options that were there throughout training camp. Overall, the Packers brought in four kickers to compete with Anders Carlson, and it was Joseph who won out.
Carlson’s one year run as the team’s kicker is over. The writing was likely on the wall when he missed a 32-yard field goal wide to the right from the left hash.
It remains to be seen if Joseph will have as much of a leash as Carlson did a season ago.
Green Bay Packers Roster Cuts: More News
No IR for MarShawn Lloyd | Packers release Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt | Packers release Kristian Welch | Packers release Anders Carlson | Roster cuts tracker | Packers acquire QB Malik Willis | 53-man Packers roster projection (Huber) | 53-Man Packers roster projection (Westendorf)