Packers’ Defense Was ‘Beautiful Thing to See’ in Beating Colts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last week, Anthony Richardson almost single-handedly led the Indianapolis Colts to an upset victory over the Houston Texans. On Sunday, a single-minded purpose by the Green Bay Packers led to a 16-10 victory.
Against Houston, Richardson had three completions of longer than 50 yards and either threw or ran for all 10 of the Colts’ longest plays. At Lambeau Field, the Packers neutralized the dual-threat quarterback.
“Coming off last week, where we had opportunities to make plays, and this week we come out and we started fast, we had three-and-outs, turnovers early,” linebacker Eric Wilson said. “Guys are just playing hard. I think when we do that, when everybody plays together, it’s a beautiful thing to see.”
Richardson finished 17-of-34 passing for 204 yards. The Packers held Richardson without a touchdown for 58 minutes and without a noteworthy scramble for 59 minutes.
Green Bay intercepted three passes, including Evan Williams’ pick of a Hail Mary to clinch the game. It held the Colts to 2-of-9 on third down and a long gain of 30 yards.
With the caveat that Richardson is nowhere near as good as Jalen Hurts, who led the Eagles to 34 points in Week 1, it was a leaps-and-bounds improvement for the Packers in Jeff Hafley’s second game as defensive coordinator.
“The biggest gain was just being consistent, being where we’re supposed to be, everybody filling the gaps where they’re supposed to,” defensive end Rashan Gary said. “That was some things that we corrected from last week, just being where we’ve got to be, trusting the system and going. That’s what we did today.”
The defense started the game with a three-and-out punt and an interception by Xavier McKinney. For Green Bay’s big free-agent addition, it was two interceptions in as many games.
“That’s something that we made an emphasis of in the offseason was being able to create turnovers and be able to do something productive to be able to get that ball back for the offense,” McKinney said.
The Packers led 10-0 at halftime. The Colts ran only 15 plays, a combination of a ball-hogging Packers offense and a swarming Packers defense.
The Packers got a fourth-down stop to start the second half when Richardson’s pass was behind Jonathan Taylor; with linebacker Isaiah McDuffie closing in a hurry, a completion might have been short of the first-down marker, anyway.
Green Bay turned the short field into a 13-0 lead.
The Colts finally scored on the ensuing possession, but Devonte Wyatt’s pressure on third-and-8 limited the damage to a field goal.
The biggest play of the game came on third-and-1 at the Packers’ 28 on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Colts inexplicably didn’t give the ball to Taylor, who had seven carries for 64 yards in the third quarter alone. Rather, it was a quarterback option, which Wilson blew up and McKinney cleaned up for a loss of 4.
“That honestly kind of caught me by surprise,” Wilson said. “It’s a matter of I know they have a good running quarterback, so you got to honor and respect that. It’s just a matter of hauling ass after the pitch once he throws it out there.”
The Colts were forced to settle for a 50-yard field goal, which was wide left.
The Packers turned another short field into a field goal to lead 16-3.
A few plays later, Wilson struck again. On second down from Green Bay’s 40, Richardson fired one to his favorite receiver, Michael Pittman, but Wilson’s coverage was perfect and he snared the interception.
“The pick, f***ing huge play,” Wilson said.
Huge, indeed.
“Eric Wilson, he was Him today. You know, just plain and simple, he was Him,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said.
The Colts answered with a touchdown after the 2-minute warning and had a last-gasp chance to steal a win after Richardson’s 21-yard scramble, but Williams grabbed the Hail Mary to seal the deal.
“It’s huge,” Wilson said. “Coming off last week, where we had opportunities to make plays, and this week, we came out and we started fast, we had three-and-outs, turnovers early,” said Wilson, who in eight defensive snaps had the interception, forced fumble and third-down stop. “Guys are just playing hard. I think when we do that, when everybody plays together, it’s a beautiful thing to see.”
It was a big-time performance by Green Bay’s defense. Richardson is far too inaccurate and erratic to consistently win games, but the Colts have a powerhouse offensive line, an elite running back and an underrated set of receivers. They scored 27 points last week against a Texans defense that destroyed the Bears on Sunday night.
However, the Packers forced three turnovers and rushed with caution in keeping Richardson in the pocket, where he was unable to win the game.
For Green Bay’s defense to rise to the occasion and help win a game without Jordan Love was huge in preventing a 0-2 start to the season.
“The mindset this week was come out and be us,” Gary said. “Hold our defense to our standard and play complementary ball – special teams, offense and defense – and I feel like we came out today and did that, and we got the outcome we wanted. Having a quarterback that prepares how he prepared this week, man, you don’t got no worries.”
