Packers-Eagles Tuesday Injury Report: Setback for MarShawn Lloyd?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Inside the Don Hutson Center on Tuesday, rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd pedaled a stationary bike while the rest of the Green Bay Packers went out to Clarke Hinkle Field for their final practice of the week before leaving for Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
Lloyd, who at least went through individual drills while reporters were present on Sunday and Monday, was the only member of the 70-man roster who did not go on the field for the start of practice on Tuesday.
Did Lloyd’s injured hamstring suffer a setback?
Coach Matt LaFleur will provide an update after Tuesday’s practice as well as provide the first injury report of the week. The team also will produce injury reports on Wednesday, when it’s flying to Sao Paulo, and Thursday, when it’s in Brazil for a day-before-the-game walk-through.
“I feel pretty good. We’re just taking things day by day, honestly,” Lloyd said after Monday’s practice.
Lloyd suffered the hamstring injury on his second touch of the preseason opener at Cleveland. He did not play in the final two preseason games, nor did he practice for the remainder of training camp.
Would he be full-go against the Eagles?
“Honestly, I don’t know,” he said. “I’m just taking things day by day. I would love to, but you’ve got to play it smart and see how things are going to play out. It’s not my call – I wish it was my call. If it was my call, I would’ve been back at practice a week-and-a-half ago. So, I’ve got to take things step by step. It’s a long season, so I’m going to get ready. I’ll be ready whenever my number’s called.”
Will Lloyd’s number be called against the Eagles?
If so, his explosive ability would provide a nice counterpoint to Josh Jacobs’ running style.
If not, the Packers might have to make a move at running back before the game. With AJ Dillon on injured reserve, the only other backs on the 53-man roster are Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson. The practice-squad backs are Ellis Merriweather, who joined the practice squad in November and delivered in the preseason finale against the Ravens, and La’Mical Perine, who signed with the team this week.
Taking a workhorse approach in the backfield isn’t LaFleur’s way but that might have to change against the Eagles.
Fortunately for him, he’s got Jacobs. In five seasons, he’s had 1,305 carries and 1,502 touches. That’s 300 per season. Aaron Jones never had 300 touches in a season during his seven years in Green Bay.
“I’m definitely excited to be able to showcase that,” Jacobs said of his versatility this week. “I’m happy that I came here and they allowed me to showcase some of the things that I feel like I could do. Coach trusting me to make plays and, thankfully, I’ve been making them in practice. So, it makes it a little easier to call when the game comes.
“For me, it’s definitely a great opportunity. Like I say every day, I try to come in here and earn the respect of the guys and earn the respect of the coaches. It’s no better way to do that than doing it in a game. Hopefully, it turns out good.”
