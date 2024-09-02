Willis ‘Connecting the Dots’ in Learning Packers’ Offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Quarterback Malik Willis had a sunny disposition about his crash course into the Green Bay Packers offense.
“It’s going great. Can’t complain. It’s a beautiful day outside and I get to come in here and learn more football,” Willis told Packers On SI after Monday’s practice.
Willis was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans exactly one week ago. A couple days later, general manager Brian Gutekunst said “I would think so” when asked if Willis would be ready to be Jordan Love’s backup for the season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.
Is Willis on track to run the show should something happen to Love?
“I feel like we’ve still got a couple more days to prepare for the game,” Willis said. “We’ll know then if the opportunity arises.”
Gutekunst shipped a seventh-round pick to Tennessee in hopes of landing an upside-filled No. 2 quarterback after Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt failed to seize control of the job during training camp and the preseason.
That Willis could be the No. 2 against the Eagles, however, sounded like a case of wishful thinking. Love has been immersed in coach Matt LaFleur’s offense since he was drafted in the first round in 2020. Clifford, last year’s backup and now on the practice squad, just got through his second training camp in the system.
Willis has had seven days to learn what’s been ingrained in the other quarterbacks for months.
Fortunately for Willis, he’s no stranger to learning offenses. In college, he transferred from Auburn to Liberty. A third-round pick by the Titans in 2022, Willis had three offensive coordinators in three training camps.
“It’s like transferring schools but they have a test when you come in and they’ve been studying certain material,” Willis said. “I’ve been studying material – it’s NFL football – but it’s different terminology and a different system.”
Fortunately for Willis, the Titans’ offensive coordinators in 2022 (Todd Downing) and 2023 (Tim Kelly) had roots in LaFleur’s scheme from his year as offensive coordinator in 2018.
“I’ve been in systems that are more similar than this and there’s a lot of carryover,” Willis continued. “It’s really just getting those terms together and connecting the dots. It’s not new information so it’s not as much as your perceived notion of it.”
LaFleur said Willis is “doing a good job” connecting those dots.
“I think he knows what he’s doing,” LaFleur said after practice. “It’s still the refinement of everything, the details, the fundamentals, but he’s working hard at it.”
The fundamentals – footwork, in particular – are a big part of what Willis has to learn. There’s specific footwork tied to specific plays.
At one point early in Monday’s practice, Willis faked a handoff to a running back and threw a pass. As Love and Clifford rotated through, LaFleur pulled Willis aside and delivered a quick coaching point. Willis sprinted back to the drill and ran the next play.
“I think everybody might coach footwork a little bit differently,” LaFleur said. “I’ve said it a million times in here, I think that’s the foundation for good, consistent quarterback play. It always starts with the feet.
“Certainly these guys, you better have arm talent or you’re not going to even have an opportunity to come into this league. And he certainly has that. It’s just about the refinement of the footwork and what we’re asking our guys to do.”
How’s that part of Willis’ crash course going?
“I think it’s going better than it went yesterday. That’s always awesome,” Willis said.
“I’m taking it day by day and continuing to work. This is a very footwork-based, timing offense, and you want to be on time with your feet and that’ll help you be on time with your passing as well as the run game. Just trying to learn that.”
Just like learning the playbook, that means forgetting things he’s learned under previous coaches and learning the Packers’ way of doing business.
“I’m just doing my best to train my body and mind to think through and build the repetition and muscle memory,” he said.
