Packers-Eagles Monday Injury Report: Lloyd Feeling Confident
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There will be no victory laps by Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur after hiring a new strength and conditioning staff and getting into their Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles with almost perfect health.
Nonetheless, the changes incorporated by new strength and conditioning coordinator Aaron Hill seem to have paid dividends. After a relatively healthy training camp, all 53 players on the Packers’ roster and all 17 on their practice squad practiced on Monday.
From a starting-lineup perspective, the only real intrigue for Green Bay headed into Friday night’s game will be at right guard. First-round pick Jordan Morgan wasted little time in moving past Sean Rhyan, the de facto returning starter, but a shoulder injury kept him out of the final three preseason games.
“He looked good” at Sunday’s full-pads practice, LaFleur said after Monday’s practice. “And he looked good today.”
However, with Rhyan playing well while getting a heavy workload during the first two preseason games, the Packers’ unofficial depth chart shows Rhyan as the starter.
LaFleur shed no light on who would play against the Eagles.
“We have a plan. Yep. We have a plan,” LaFleur said.
At running back, rookie third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd, who missed the start of camp with a hip injury and the end of camp with a hamstring injury, practiced for a second consecutive day.
That’s noteworthy because that meant Lloyd felt strong enough coming out of Sunday’s full-pads practice to go again on Monday.
“I’ve been able to open it up pretty good,” Lloyd said after practice. “We’re just taking things day by day, honestly.”
While the injuries limited Lloyd to only two touches in the preseason opener against the Browns, Lloyd said:
“I’m good with all the playbook in any situation. I’ve been studying it since rookie minicamp. The playbook and everything’s all down pretty good.”
The Packers spent five weeks of training camp competing for starting positions, situational roles and spots on the roster. With a healthy roster and practice squad, is that competition continuing for the 48-player gameday roster?
“I think every week there’s always some tough decisions,” LaFleur said. “It’s going to come down to (special) teams or maybe there’s certain matchup you want to see on a certain week. But those are constant conversations.
“Basically, it’s what I told our guys is whether you’re on the 53 or you’re on the practice squad, it really doesn’t matter. In today’s NFL, with the ability to call people up, everybody has to prepare like they’re the starter. And that’s what I expect out of our guys is they have to get ready to play because you don’t know when your opportunity is going to present itself, and you better be ready for it because you might not get a second one. So, all these guys have to prepare that way.”
Everybody on the Eagles' roster practiced on Monday, as well.
Both teams will practice on Tuesday, when the first official injury reports of the week will be released.
