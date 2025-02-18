Packers Get Defensive End, Cornerback in Two-Round Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – What came first, the chicken or the egg? Similarly, what came first in creating a great pass defense, the pressure or the coverage?
A new two-round mock draft by The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs sent a pass rusher and a cornerback to the Green Bay Packers.
With the first-round pick, No. 23 overall, the selection was Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams.
“In Mykel Williams, the Packers are getting an elite blend of length, power and fluidity to rush the passer,” Crabbs wrote. “Williams’ length and strength will come in useful in helping the Packers negate the likes of Christian Darrisaw and Penei Sewell in the NFC North.”
Williams spent three years at Georgia, where the Packers found first-round picks Eric Stokes, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. He had consistent production across all three seasons with 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses in 2022, 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses in 2023 and five sacks and nine tackles for losses in 2024.
In 2022, he became the first true freshman to start his first game at Georgia since cornerback Tyson Campbell in 2018.
"The No. 1 thing that stands out about Mykel is his work ethic,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said. “You never hear anything about him academically. I look out my window and I see him out there doing extra after every practice.
“Left work the other day on a Sunday and he's out there hitting a sled on Sunday. When you got a freshman that's out there on Sunday on his own, on turf, 115 degrees out there, and he's out there striking a sled, something special, and he's talented. I'm excited for him."
The big-time production wasn’t there last season, but he was dogged by an ankle injury for most of the year.
At 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds, Williams has “game-changing tools” when healthy, according to NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, who has Williams ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the draft.
“There’s a surreal blend of length, power, and fluidity at his disposal,” reads a bit of his 33rd Team scouting report. Williams is well versed in attacking gaps from all kinds of angles and release points thanks to the vast roles Georgia has asked him to fill, and he flashes the ability to in both the run and pass game.”
Crabbs addressed the secondary with Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos in the second round. Former All-Pro Jaire Alexander isn’t expected to return and Stokes will be a free agent after failing to break up a pass for a third consecutive year.
Amos would add some physicality to an undersized cornerback group.
Amos was part of PFF’s “dream” offseason for the Packers.
After playing three seasons at Louisiana and coming off the bench at Alabama, Amos landed at Ole Miss last year and delivered three interceptions and 16 passes defensed.
“I’m a great press-man cornerback,” he told The Draft Network before the Senior Bowl. “I can play zone coverage as well. I can come downhill and tackle, as well. You have to be a willing tackler to play the cornerback position at a high level. I showed all year long that I could tackle. I play fast and get to the ball.”
Here are a couple more mock drafts
Walter Football: Three Rounds
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who had six interceptions in 2022 and three in 2023 before missing half of 2024 with a hip injury, would add “youth at cornerback given the uncertain future status of Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes.”
The Packers double-dipped on the pass rush in Day 2 with Arkansas’ Landon Jackson and Michigan’s Josaiah Stewart. Jackson, who had 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses in 2024, is 6-foot-6 and 273 pounds. Stewart, who had 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for losses in 2024, is 6-foot-1 and 248 pounds.
“Stewart does not have the size to be a base end in a 4-3 defense. … He would have to be a Sam linebacker that rushes off the edge in the subpackage.”
Tankathon: Three Rounds
The first-round pick addressed the secondary with Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, who led the SEC with five interceptions in 2024 to earn first-team All-American honors. In 2022, when played in the slot, had piled up 12 tackles for losses.
Barron might wind up in the slot in the NFL; the Packers have Javon Bullard in that spot.
Green Bay stuck to the defense in the next two rounds with Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey in the second round and Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer in the third round. Ivey, listed at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, had seven sacks and 11 tackles for losses in 2024 while Farmer, listed at 6-foot-3 and 318 pounds, had four sacks and eight TFLs.
PFF: Most Mocked
Who are fans picking for the Packers? Looking at its mock draft simulator, the answer is Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, who would bring “versatility and physicality” to the secondary.