Packer Central

Packers Get High-Upside ‘Value’ in Todd McShay’s New NFL Mock Draft

The former ESPN draft guru has a new mock draft in his newsletter. He sent a familiar name from a familiar school to the Green Bay Packers.

Bill Huber

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams talks to reporters at SEC Media Days.
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams talks to reporters at SEC Media Days. / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

GREEN BAY, Wis. –  There is a heightened buzz around the possibility the Green Bay Packers will finally use their first-round pick on a receiver. Noting the Packers typically “do their wide receiver business in Round 2,” Todd McShay instead went with Georgia edge Mykel Williams in his latest mock draft.

“He’s a value here and the Packers will like his size, run-stopping ability, and pass-rushing potential,” wrote McShay, the former ESPN draft guru who started The McShay Report newsletter.

“Williams was hindered by an ankle injury in 2024 and his production left a lot to be desired, but I’m betting on this guy’s traits and future development. He’s 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds with the third-longest wingspan (82 7/8 inches) among edge defenders at the combine. And he recently ran in the low 4.7s at his pro day.”

Indeed, Williams started last season with top-10 hype but finished with only five sacks – highlighted by a pair of two-sack games against Texas. However, he played through an ankle injury sustained in the opening game against Clemson.

“I was injured the whole year, never healthy,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “I was messed up pretty bad. It was extremely frustrating [with people] not knowing the full story.

“I decided to take the first two to three weeks [after the season] to rest my ankle and try to get it back under me. So, that delayed my training, I got a late jump, and that’s why I’m going [to go through drills at] pro day instead of Combine.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst typically has favored picking defense over offense in the first round – quarterback Jordan Love and Jordan Morgan last year the exceptions. And he’s had a slant toward Georgia players, with Eric Stokes, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in the first round and safety Javon Bullard in the second round last year.

Williams is out of Central Casting for the Packers from a size perspective at 6-foot-5 1/8 and 260 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms. His 40-yard time of 4.77 seconds was mediocre, though his 10-yard split of 1.61 ranked in the 90th percentile.

He had a predraft visit with the Packers.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Gregory Rousseau, who as the 30th pick of the 2021 draft by the Buffalo Bills has a pair of eight-sack seasons on the resume.

The talent is there. So is the mentality.

“I have a different type of grit about myself that I can push through pain,” Williams said. “No matter how I'm feeling, I can still get it done. The teams are loving that I did. They said most guys, in the position I was in, would have sat down.”

Williams also was the pick in Mel Kiper’s latest mock and a five-round mock at NFL.com.

In McShay’s mock, Williams was the sixth of seventh edge rushers taken in the first round. The seventh was Tennessee’s James Pearce, who also had a predraft visit with the Packers. He went to an NFC North rival.

At receiver, Tet McMillan and Matthew Golden were off the board but Emeka Egbuka – who also had a predraft visit – was available.

More Green Bay Packers News

feed

Published
Bill Huber
BILL HUBER

Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.