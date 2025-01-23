Packers Lose One Defensive Line Coach Candidate to Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s list of candidates to fill the vacancy as defensive line coach has shrunk by one.
Kacy Rodgers, who led some powerhouse defensive lines during six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has agreed to coach the defensive line for the Detroit Lions.
Lions coach Dan Campbell’s defensive line coach from last season, Terrell Williams, was picked to be defensive coordinator for new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.
From 2019 through 2024, the Bucs finished second in sacks, first in yards allowed per carry and third in touchdowns allowed.
LaFleur fired defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich because of the lackluster pass rush provided by the team’s high-profile depth chart. The run defense, however, was strong.
The Packers finished third in the NFL in yards allowed per carry. However, during the final seven games of the regular season, the Rodgers-coached Buccaneers allowed a league-low 3.2 yards yards per carry – just a bit better than the second-ranked Packers during that span. The stout run defense fueled the Bucs’ stretch-run record of 6-1, which was tied for the best in the league.
“Once we got to the bye, we figured out what we can do,” Rodgers said. “We’ve always kind of hung our hat on being able to do that so we said, ‘We have to get back to doing that. If we can kind of try to limit this, we can attack that.’ Every team has weaknesses, so we try to make this a positive [and] then we’re able to do [that]. Plus, the guys really bought in.”
LaFleur has interviewed at least a couple other candidates.
Aaron Whitecotton, who was part of Robert Saleh’s staff with the Jets, built high-powered pass rushes in his four seasons as their defensive line coach. In 2022 and 2023, the Jets’ defensive front ranked seventh in the NFL in sacks both seasons. In 2024, Will McDonald cranked up his sack production from three to 10.5.
“I would say the biggest thing is that there’s been no tug of war,” Whitecotton said of his coaching philosophy. “It’s always a give and take. I take things they’ve been successful with and we incorporate them, and they buy into the stuff that we’ve had success with. And it’s kind of a little bit of collaboration in the most positive way.”
It’s possible Whitecotton will wait and see what happens with Saleh, who is considered a leading candidate in Jacksonville after spending the last half of this season as a consultant for LaFleur.
Eric Washington, who was the Bears’ defensive coordinator in 2024, would be another option. Before his one year in Chicago, he was the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line coach for four seasons.
Making offenses “one-dimensional” by “stopping the run” is the centerpiece of his philosophy.
“We're going to be a team that generates pressure with our front four," Washington said after joining the Bears. “We're going to build the best pass rush in football. That happens to fortunately be an area that I've had tremendous success with and we have the personnel to get that done.”
This year, the Packers finished 10th in sacks even though Rashan Gary (9.0 sacks in 2023, 7.5 in 2024), Kenny Clark (7.5 sacks in 2023, 1.0 in 2024) and Lukas Van Ness (4.0 sacks as a rookie in 2023 to 3.0 in 2024) went from 20.5 sacks in 2023 to 11.5 sacks in 2024.
“There was some transition to a new scheme, but I think we didn’t grow into that consistent front like we had hoped,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “There were times that we showed it, so I know it’s capable. I think we’ve got the right guys.”
