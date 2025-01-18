Packers Double Up on Cornerbacks in Seven-Round Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the 1999 NFL Draft, following the arrival of Randy Moss, then-Green Bay Packers general manager Ron Wolf selected cornerbacks in the first, second and third rounds.
Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the Packers have an obvious need at cornerback, a position at which Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes might have played their final season with the team.
In a seven-round mock draft for Pro Football Network, Dalton Miller didn’t follow The Wolf Plan but he did use first- and third-round picks on cornerbacks.
With the first pick, the selection was Shavon Revel Jr., a cornerback from East Carolina. He could be the “steal” of the cornerback class, Miller said of Revel, who tore his ACL early in the season.
While Revel should be ready well in advance of training camp, his chance to be a top-10 pick likely was derailed by the injury.
Miller likened Revel to former Toledo star Quinyon Mitchell, who thrived as the Eagles’ first-round pick this year. Mitchell boosted his smaller-school draft stock at the Senior Bowl, but Revel will not have that opportunity.
PACKERS OFFSEASON PREVIEW: Salary cap, free agents, fifth-year options, Jaire Alexander, drat capital, positions of need
In 2023, Revel had one interception, 13 pass breakups and four forced fumbles. In just three games in 2024, he had interceptions against Old Dominion and Appalachian State.
“Nobody in the class can effortlessly hinge and carry vertically the way Revel can,” Miller wrote, “and the playmaking cornerback has a Trevon Diggs-like knack for playing out of phase to bait quarterbacks into silly mistakes.”
Listed at 6-foot-3, his size and athleticism are an enticing package. In 2023 and his abbreviated 2024, Pro Football Focus charged him with a completion rate of 43.1 percent.
“I love Jaire Alexander,” he told Windy City Gridiron. “Jalen Ramsey definitely, because I feel like he got some of the attributes that I carry: he’s aggressive, he’s long, he’s fast, he’s aggressive.
“It’s really those two guys, because Jaire Alexander, I like his feet work at the line of scrimmage. I watch him all the time. Jalen Ramsey, like I said, he’s aggressive. He’s not scared to come up and hit and make a big impact on the game.”
Miller went with a running back in the second round, North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.
Hampton had big-time seasons in 2023 (1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing, and 29 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown through the air) and 2024 (1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing and 38 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns through the air) for a total of 3,759 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Hampton is listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. He’s an excellent player, but selecting him after picking MarShawn Lloyd last year could be overkill.
Miller went back to cornerback in the third round. What if the Packers release Alexander? They could replace him with LSU’s Zy Alexander.
Listed at 6-foot-2, he spent three seasons at Southeastern Louisiana before finishing his career with two seasons at LSU. He had two interceptions and six passes defensed in 2024 and 13 interceptions during his final four seasons.
“He's physically developing and getting stronger,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “We like his willingness to go in there and want to make the tackle. He's got the nose for the football, too. When it's in the air, he will go out, find it and catch it.”
He missed the end of the 2023 season with a torn ACL.
“After injuring my knee, it made me look at things a little differently,” he told LSUSports.net. “I had to work hard to get back on the field, so I don’t take any play for granted.”
The Day 3 selections were used on a receiver, linebacker and guard in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, and a defensive tackle and a safety in the seventh.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
