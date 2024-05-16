Packers Are Favored in How Many Games?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the reveal of the 2024 NFL schedule, the Green Bay Packers are favored in 12 of 17 games at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here are game-by-game point spreads and totals.
Week 1 (Sept. 6): at Eagles (Brazil): Eagles by 1.5. Over/under 48.5.
Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Colts, noon: Packers by 4. Over/under 47.
Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Titans, noon: Packers by 3.5. Over/under 44.
Week 4 (Sept. 29) vs. Vikings, noon: Packers by 4.5. Over/under 45.
Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Rams, 3:25 p.m.: Rams by 1.5. Over/under 48.5.
Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Cardinals, noon: Packers by 5. Over/under 46.5.
Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Texans, noon: Packers by 2.5. Over/under 48.5.
Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Jaguars, noon: Packers by 1. Over/under 46.
Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Lions, 3:25 p.m.: Packers by 1.5. Over/under 49.
Week 10: Bye.
Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Bears, noon: Bears by 1. Over/under 44.
Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. 49ers, 3:25 p.m.: 49ers by 2.5. Over/under 47.
Week 13 (Nov. 28): vs. Dolphins (Thanksgiving), 7:20 p.m.: Packers by 3. Over/under 48.5.
Week 14 (Dec. 5): at Lions (TNF), 7:15 p.m.: Lions by 2.5. Over/under 48.
Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Seahawks (SNF), 7:20 p.m.: Packers by 1. Over/under 47.
Week 16 (Dec. 23): vs. Saints (MNF), 7:15 p.m.: Packers by 5. Over/under 45.
Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Vikings, noon: Packers by 2. Over/under 45.5.
Week 18 (Jan. 4 or 5): vs. Bears, time TBA: Packers by 3. Over/under 47.
Added together, the Packers are favored in 12 of 17 games. They were favored in only six games at this time last year, when they wound up 9-8, and 15 of 17 games in 2022, when they finished 8-9.
Here is a look at the NFC North race through season over/unders and then games favored:
Lions: 10.5; favored in 13 of 17.
Packers: 10.5; favored in 12 of 17.
Bears: 8.5; favored in 10 of 17.
Vikings: 6.5; favored in 3 of 17.
The Lions are favored to win the division at +150, followed by the Packers at +210, the Bears at +265 and the Vikings at +1000.
The 49ers, who are favored to once again represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, are picked in all 17 games. The Chiefs, who are favored to repeat as Super Bowl champions, are favored in 15 games. The exceptions are at San Francisco and at Buffalo.
