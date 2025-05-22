Packers OTAs Preview: Big Question at Running Back
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this point last year, the Green Bay Packers had high hopes for the potential thunder-and-lightning tandem of veteran running back Josh Jacobs and rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd.
Lloyd barely played last year, though it hardly mattered because Jacobs delivered a powerful debut season. In some ways, Jacobs was just as good as Eagles star Saquon Barkley, the 2,000-yard rusher and NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
As good as Jacobs was last season, the backfield could be even better in 2025. That process will begin when organized team activities begin on Tuesday.
Packers Running Back Depth Chart
Veterans: Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson, Chris Brooks.
Rookies: Amar Johnson (undrafted), Jalen White (undrafted).
Big Question: Will MarShawn Lloyd Have Breakthrough Season?
General manager Brian Gutekunst last offseason opted to replace explosive veteran Aaron Jones with Josh Jacobs, who was coming off a rather dismal final season with the Raiders, and MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick with less-than-stellar histories revolving around health, pass catching and ball security.
From a health standpoint, Lloyd’s rookie year was a disaster. He suffered a hip injury before the start of full-squad practices in training camp. Next, he sustained a hamstring injury during his one preseason game. During his NFL debut, he suffered an ankle injury. Just as he was ready to return to action, he needed an appendectomy. Lloyd tried one more comeback, only to be sidelined, once and for all, by another hamstring injury.
In his one game, he touched the ball seven times for 18 yards.
After the last hamstring injury, the Packers sent Lloyd to see the same specialist who helped Christian Watson and Eric Stokes get through their hamstring issues.
“Been a very, very rough year,” Lloyd said as he and his teammates cleaned out their lockers following the playoff loss. He was upbeat, though, and eager as ever to help Jacobs, with whom he had formed a tight bond over the last several months.
“It’s good having Josh,” Lloyd said. “Josh, him going into the league, he didn’t have a person that he could look up to because he was ‘the guy’ coming. Me having a person like Josh, I took Josh to practice every day. We drove to practice every single day. He made sure I stayed in it. He always gave me pointers here and there.”
While there were questions about Lloyd’s game, there also was incredible talent. He finished among the national leaders in yards per carry at USC in 2023. At 220 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.46 seconds.
Lloyd, however, is just as much an unknown today as he was 12 months ago. While he knows the playbook, it’s anyone’s guess whether he really can be a breakaway runner or if he can catch the ball.
The path to showing what he can do will start during OTAs.
“I think he’s in a much better spot,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said last week. “Mentally, he’s pretty sharp there in the classroom. He’s moving around pretty good out there on the football field. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of high expectations for him because he brings a different blend to our offense just with his speed and quickness. I’m pretty pleased with him so far and looking forward to getting him out there in a real game situation.”
Bonus Question: Is There Spot for Rookies?
With AJ Dillon spending the year on injured reserve and Lloyd nursing this or that last season, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks – a pair of players who entered the NFL as undrafted free agents – provided quality depth.
Wilson as the primary backup averaged 4.87 yards per carry and, according to Pro Football Focus, had a broken-tackle rate of 26.2 percent. That was better than Jacobs’ 4.42 average and 22.3 percent missed-tackle rate. Brooks didn’t get nearly as many opportunities but averaged 5.08 yards per carry.
There also are the intangibles that are so critical at the position. Sirmans said Wilson had only one missed assignment all season. Brooks, meanwhile, became a trusted pass protector and even played some fullback.
Given the experience and productivity of Wilson and Brooks, can South Dakota State’s Amar Johnson and Georgia Southern’s Jalen White, this year’s undrafted free agents, challenge them for a role?
For his career, White rushed for 3,010 yards and averaged 3.43 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. He caught 60 passes during his final three seasons. At 6-foot and 205 pounds, he ran his 40 in only 4.60 seconds with a Relative Athletic Score of 7.71.
Playing down a rung in FCS, Johnson for his career rushed for 3,211 yards and averaged 3.28 yards after contact. He caught 30 passes as a senior. At 5-foot-9 3/4 and 205 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds and finished with a RAS of 8.80. He considers himself a three-down back.
“I’m actually pretty excited about both of those guys,” Sirmans said. “But it’s too early because you really don’t know until you get out there on the field and until you get them in a situation playing preseason games, going up against other people and defenses to really see what they’re about.”