Packers OTAs Preview: Big Question on Offensive Line
GREEN BAY, Wis. – No jobs will be won or lost during the shorts-and-helmets practices of organized team activities that will begin next week for the Green Bay Packers. That’s especially true on the offensive line, a position group that thrives on the physicality that the collective bargaining agreement forbids.
Nonetheless, OTAs and the June minicamp will be the jumping-off point to what promises to be a competitive training camp.
Here’s a closer look ahead of the start of OTAs on Tuesday.
Packers Offensive Line Depth Chart
Veterans: LT Rasheed Walker, LG Aaron Banks, C Elgton Jenkins, RG Sean Rhyan, RT Zach Tom, T/G Jordan Morgan, T/G Kadeem Telfort, T/G Travis Glover, C/G Jacob Monk, C Trey Hill.
Rookies/first-year: T/G Anthony Belton (second round), G/T John Williams (seventh round), G Donovan Jennings (returning practice squad), G Tyler Cooper (undrafted), G J.J. Lippe (undrafted), T Brant Banks (undrafted).
Big Question: Where’s Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton?
Rasheed Walker remains the Packers’ starting left tackle, but he’ll be challenged by last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan.
Morgan started at left tackle at Arizona but spent most of his injury-ruined rookie season at guard. What gives the Packers the belief that Morgan could be up to the task of protecting Jordan Love’s blind side?
“The same thing you see, right?” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said last week. “How athletic he is, how easy he moves and how smooth it looks. I was just talking to (assistant offensive line coach Eddie) Gordon and sometimes it looks like he’s not straining or playing hard.
“I think it’s just natural. It’s easy for him to just move, to gain ground, to just skim the blades of the grass. It’s effortless, where a guy like me, it looks clunky and robotic. But really like where he’s headed and the direction he’s going. Love it.”
Walker, a seventh-round pick in 2022 who will be a free agent after the upcoming season, has been a solid starter since replacing David Bakhtiari in 2023. While he hasn’t been great, he hasn’t caused any significant issues, either. Of 68 offensive tackles to play at least 300 snaps on passing plays in 2024, Walker ranked 42nd in Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. He gave up only three sacks after yielding six in 2023.
Morgan does have superb athleticism – his 10-yard split before the 2024 draft ranked in the 98th percentile among offensive tackle prospects – but he’s also undersized at 6-foot-5 and with 32 7/8-inch arms. Given the investment, now’s the time to see if he can play the most important position on the line.
“One thing about him is he has that elite athleticism,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Guy moves well, he’s fast, he can redirect. I think now is just a good time to put him out there and see how he does and just watch him compete.”
While the starting job won’t be handed out in May, it will be fascinating to see how Butkus deploys his blockers in putting together the best and most versatile unit.
For instance, will the No. 1 snaps at left tackle be a perfect 50-50 split between Walker and Morgan? Will Morgan also compete at right guard, where he split time with Sean Rhyan before season-ending shoulder surgery? As a first-round pick, the Packers will want him to start somewhere.
And what about this year’s second-round pick, Anthony Belton? He was the starting left tackle for three seasons at North Carolina State. Will he get some snaps at left tackle, as well? Will he join Morgan and Rhyan in the competition at right guard?
“We really liked Anthony’s film at North Carolina State,” Butkus said. “During last year, I believe he was around 360-plus. He’s a little lighter now, but he was really athletic, and now it’s showing even more as he starts to shed some pounds. For a big man to be able to move like that, it’s pretty cool.”
Bonus Question: Will Depth Improve?
Last year, the Packers drafted Morgan in the first round, Jacob Monk in the fifth round and Travis Glover in the sixth round. A shoulder injury, which popped up during training camp, ruined Morgan’s rookie year, and Monk and Glover failed to develop. Glover was the next man up in the playoff loss to the Eagles and ultimately was benched. When the Packers needed a center at the end of the game, Monk remained glued to the sideline.
In theory, the depth should be better this year. Along with Belton, the Packers used a seventh-round pick on John Williams, who had an impressive career at Cincinnati and should be able to play multiple positions. Plus, the Packers gave significant bonus money to a pair of undrafted linemen with Wisconsin roots, Tyler Cooper and J.J. Lippe.
With Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Rhyan, Zach Tom, Morgan and Belton, the Packers should have at least seven dependable linemen. It would be huge if someone from the group of Monk, Glover, Williams, Kadeem Telfort or the unheralded young linemen became a solid No. 8.