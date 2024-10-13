Watch: Packers-Cardinals Game Highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals are set for a crucial NFC showdown on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Follow along all day for the latest scoring highlights.
Key Game for Both Teams
Both teams are riding the momentum of Sunday’s road win, with Green Bay looking to defend its home turf and Arizona aiming to move into a tie for first place in the NFC West.
Historically, the Cardinals have struggled at Lambeau, winning just once back in 2018. The Packers took the most recent matchup between the two teams, winning a tight 24-21 game in Arizona in 2021 on Rasul Douglas’ end-zone interception against his former team.
Green Bay’s defense has been impressive against mobile quarterbacks this season, limiting the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts to 33 rushing yards in Week 1 and containing the Colts’ Anthony Richardson to 37 yards in Week 2. They’ll face a big challenge in the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, who is No. 1 in the NFL in yards per attempt.
However, the real challenge has been stopping elite running backs. Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley gashed them for 109 yards in Week 1, and Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor followed up with 103 yards on just 12 carries the next week. This week, the challenge will be James Conner, who is seventh in the NFL in rushing this year and on pace for almost 1,300 yards.
Green Bay is 11th in the NFL with 114.2 rushing yards allowed per game. If Green Bay wants to control the game, tightening up their run defense will be crucial as the Cardinals look to establish Conner early and often.
Green Bay’s defense leads the league in takeaways. Continuing that will be key. The potential return of All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander would provide a huge boost to a defense led by Xavier McKinney’s NFL-leading five interceptions.
Penalties will be key, too. Arizona is the least-penalized team in the NFL, its 19 flags six fewer than any other team.
With both teams looking to build off last week’s wins, this game is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in their seasons.
More Green Bay Packers News
