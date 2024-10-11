Packers’ Romeo Doubs Regrets Actions That Led to Suspension
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Talking to reporters on Friday for the first time since his suspension, Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs shed no light on why he skipped practice on Thursday and Friday of last week.
Packers On SI reported last week that Doubs chose not to show up at Lambeau Field on Thursday because he was unhappy with his role on the offense. Doubs said that was not true.
“No. It wasn’t,” Doubs said.
However, asked about his thoughts on his role on the offense, Doubs replied with a “No comment.”
He added: “It’s a great offense here. Got some ball players in our room ... it’s much bigger than just, obviously, me individually finding my role. In this league, it’s just winning football games.”
At one point, Doubs referenced mental health.
Later, though, he said, “I’m doing fine.”
At another point, Doubs said “there was some things going on off the field.”
Later, asked if his family was fine, he said, “Yeah.”
So, why did Doubs decide to skip practices and meetings?
“I had some things going on,” he said. “I do not feel comfortable getting too deep into that ... I did my best communicating and I’m just thankful that I’m here right now.”
Later, he said, “I absolutely wish I would’ve handled things differently.”
Like what?
“Stay in better communication,” he said.
Mostly, and understandably, it seemed like Doubs was just trying to get through the media session and put the whole thing behind him.
“I think we just want to move forward with what was going on and, most importantly, just to be a pro and just handle it the right way,” Doubs said.
On Saturday, general manager Brian Gutekunst suspended Doubs for the game against the Rams. He would not have made such a drastic move if Doubs’ absence were related to mental health or family issues. Rather, the suspension was solely because of Doubs’ decision to not show up for work.
“His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action," Gutekunst said.
In the week since our reporting, nobody within the team or within Doubs’ circle refuted the story.
Moreover, on Wednesday, fellow receiver Christian Watson said there would “be a few bumps in the road, trying to get that togetherness and that family feeling back” and that team goals should come first “and you gripe about the individual goals later.”
Regardless of the reason, everyone is ready to move on. Coach Matt LaFleur said Doubs will play against the Cardinals on Sunday and did a “great job” this week.
Doubs said he was happy to be back and part of the team.
But how would he earn back everyone’s trust?
“That’s a great question, man,” he said. “To be honest, I do not feel comfortable answering that. Just going to be as completely honest ... I’m thankful that I’m here now.”
Last year, the Packers suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander for a game. The punishment served as a reboot in his relationship with the team.
Alexander said he talked to Doubs and told him to reach out “if he needed anything.” Alexander said Doubs took him up on the offer.
His advice?
“I would say lean on your brother,” Alexander said. “Think about the bigger picture. That’s probably what I did. I thought about the bigger picture. Once I understood the bigger picture – like, it’s not just about me or how I feel (and) there’s other guys going through things. So, you look at the bigger picture and it may help broaden his view on this stuff.”
A fourth-round pick in 2022, Doubs had a solid rookie season with 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns. Even without a big game, he took a solid step forward last year with 59 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. He joined James Lofton and Sterling Sharpe as the only Packers receivers with 100-plus catches, 1,000-plus yards and 10-plus touchdowns in their first two seasons.
Doubs didn’t have a single 100-yard game on his resume until he dominated the Dallas Cowboys with six catches for 151 yards and one touchdown in the playoffs. He added four catches for 83 yards in the playoff loss to San Francisco. Only the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice had more playoff receiving yards than Doubs’ 234.
However, instead of a launching point toward bigger and better things, Doubs had only 12 receptions for 169 yards in the first four games. After recording seven red-zone touchdown catches last year – fourth-most in the league – he had zero to start this season.
Asked if he had a message for fans, Doubs said:
“It’s not as big as what they think it is. I know narratives are always created. Just hearing it from me, it wasn’t that big of a deal.”
What does he hope to show on Sunday?
“That I’m a ballplayer and I’m a team guy.”
