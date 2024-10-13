Packers-Cardinals: Live Updates
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals will battle on a chilly and potentially rainy Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Follow along all day for updates.
For now, let’s set the table with some pregame notes.
The Big Matchup
The Packers must neutralize perennial Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker.
Xavier McKinney Leads the Pick Parade
Last week, Xavier McKinney became the first player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger with an interception in each of his first five games with a new team and tied the Packers’ franchise record for longest streak with an interception (Irv Comp, 1943).
“I don’t want to wish no bad luck on him, man, but I told him if he gets two more, he might as well call it off Defensive Player of the Year,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “The way he’s playing right now, the things that he’s doing, it’s crazy. It’s crazy.
“It’s so crazy for me because I seen him since his first day in college to now and I’m just proud of him. All the work that he puts in, he’s very intentional. He’s definitely that alpha in that room and on that defense. He’s one of them guys that’s going to come in and he’s going to be mad if guys aren’t meeting his standard and meeting the standard that we set as a team, and he holds everybody accountable. You’ve got to love that.”
McKinney, the NFC’s reigning Defensive Player of the Week, has intercepted a pass in six consecutive games, dating to his two-pick game with the Giants in last year’s finale. It’s the sixth-longest streak in NFL history behind Tom Morrow’s eight-game run more than 60 years ago.
“I try not to dwell on it too much,” McKinney said. “I think these are things I’ll celebrate after the season’s over with. Right now, my focus is just on being present for my team and my teammates and trying to be the best version of myself that I can be. And if I’m soaking in, ‘Oh, I did this,’ that ain’t going to help us as a team and as a defense.
“So, I’m just trying each and every week, if I do something, celebrate it 24 hours and we’re on to the next.”
Cardinals Have Streak, Too
No team in the NFL starts faster than the Cardinals, who have scored a touchdown on all five of their game-opening drives this season.
When Kyler Murray raced 50 yards for a touchdown last week against the 49ers, the Cardinals became the first team since 1993 with a touchdown drive to start each of their first five games.
If they find the end zone against the Packers to start the game, they will join the 2016 Atlanta Falcons as the only team with six consecutive game-opening touchdown drives since 2000.
Green Bay’s defense has given up two game-opening touchdown drives this year, including two weeks ago at home against the Vikings.
What Channel for Packers-Cardinals?
TV: Fox, with Kevin Kugler, analyst Daryl Johnston and sideline reporter Laura Okmin.
Is the game on TV where you live?: Yes, for most of the country. Here is the broadcast map from 506 Sports.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.
Sports USA’s national broadcast will feature Josh Appel and former NFL and Wisconsin running back James White.
Packers-Cardinals Vitals
Where: Lambeau Field.
Date and time: Sunday at noon.
Records: The Packers are 3-2 and the Cardinals are 2-3. The Packers trailed the Rams 13-7 late in the first half before beating the Rams. The Cardinals snapped the 49ers’ 38-game winning streak when winning by 10-plus points in the fourth quarter.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (59-29, sixth season). Arizona – Jonathan Gannon (6-16, second season).
Weather: According to WBAY-TV, it will be 50 degrees with a 100 percent chance of rain at kickoff.
The line: The Packers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 47.5.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at eighth this week. The Cardinals’ average spot in our eight-rankings survey is 19.6.
Majik-al History
The Cardinals had lost all six games at Lambeau Field before beating the Packers in 2018.
It’s been forever, relatively speaking, since the Cardinals faced a Packers team not led by Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre. In fact, as noted in the Cardinals’ game preview, it’s been 12,384 days since Don Majkowski started for Green Bay in a 1990 matchup against the Phoenix Cardinals.
Actually, though, it was Anthony Dilweg who led the Packers to victory. Coming off the bench, he threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Clarence Weathers and Ed West.
