Packers-Saints Injury Report: Jaire Alexander Watch Continues
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will this be the week Jaire Alexander returns to the lineup for the Green Bay Packers?
For what it’s worth, Alexander practiced in the snow on Thursday – the team’s first practice in preparation for Monday night’s home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Of course, Alexander was full participation on Wednesday and Thursday last week but didn’t practice on Friday and was inactive for the victory over Seattle. He also practiced the first two days before the loss at Detroit.
But at least Alexander practiced – in the snow, no less, with treacherous footing – so that would seem to be a positive step.
The only players who did not practice on Thursday were linebacker Quay Walker (ankle) and safety Javon Bullard (ankle). Bullard was inactive for Sunday night’s win at Seattle and Walker was injured late in the first half against Seattle.
Luke Musgrave, who was designated to return from injured reserve last week following ankle surgery, practiced again, though he did not run any routes during the portion of practice open to reporters. Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd remains sidelined following an appendectomy.
As for Alexander’s comeback from a torn PCL sustained at Jacksonville on Oct. 27, he didn’t hit the requisite speeds to play against Seattle, coach Matt LaFleur said last week.
“There’s certain requirements to get out there and go play – certain speeds and whatnot,” LaFleur said. “When you’re not hitting them, you’re not ready to play.”
Do the Packers need Alexander to beat the Saints on Monday?
No.
After all, they just beat DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett and quarterback Geno Smith on the road without Alexander last week. The task won’t be as daunting on Monday night, with the prospect of facing rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler and with the Saints’ top receiver, Chris Olave, on injured reserve.
However, there’s a big showdown looming at Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison at the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.
It could be beneficial for Alexander to shake off some of the rust after missing five of the last six games (with only 10 snaps against Chicago in the other game).
The Packers are in good overall health, especially when compared to the Saints.
Veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr, who sustained a broken left hand a couple weeks ago, was inactive for the 20-19 loss to Washington and is not expected to play.
Veteran running back Alvin Kamara, who leads the team in rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, sustained a calf injury last week. That the Saints signed Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the practice squad this week might signal Kamara might be out this week.
Plus, three of the team’s top six pass-catchers – Olava, tight end Taysom Hill and receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed – are on injured reserve. So is cornerback Paulson Adebo, who is tied for the team lead with three interceptions and is second with 10 passes defensed.
Green Bay Packers Thursday Injury Report
DNP: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Quay Walker (ankle).
Limited: CB Corey Ballentine (knee), Luke Musgrave (ankle; designated to return from IR).
New Orleans Saints Thursday Injury Report
TBA.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Saints: Matchups | Packers-Saints: TV, history, trends, notes | Edgerrin Cooper makes Player of the Week history | Weather could factor for Packers-Saints | Three paths to the playoffs for Packers | On SI NFL Power Rankings and draft report card | Packers On SI NFL Power Rankings | Big update in latest NFC, Super Bowl odds | Best third-place team ever? | Three Overreactions | Snaps, stud, dud, defining play | Big changes in NFC playoff