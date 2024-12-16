Huge Change in Potential Wild-Card Playoff Matchup for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Entering Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Seattle Seahawks was billed as a potential playoff preview.
Not anymore. With the Packers beating the Seahawks 30-13, there was a major shakeup in the NFC playoff standings.
The Seahawks (8-6), who had been leading the NFC West and held the No. 3 spot in the NFC, fell out of the playoff picture altogether.
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6), who nipped the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, are the new NFC West leader by virtue of their Week 9 win at Seattle.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6), who blew out the Chargers in Los Angeles to maintain their lead in the NFC South, moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 because they have a better conference record than the Rams.
If the season were to end today, the Packers would play at the Buccaneers in the wild-card round.
NFC Playoff Matchups
The Detroit Lions, who lost to the Buffalo Bills due in part to Lions coach Dan Campbell’s bizarre onside kick, which handed the Bills a touchdown, still are No. 1 in the NFC. They would get a first-round bye.
From there:
No. 7 Washington Commanders at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles beat the Commanders in Week 11 and will travel to Washington next week.
No. 6 Green Bay Packers at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have won four in a row.
No. 5 Minnesota Vikings at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams. The Vikings lost at the Rams in Week 8.
The lowest remaining seed after wild-card weekend would play at Detroit in the divisional round.
However it shakes out, the Packers will have to be road warriors in the playoffs. The Packers will be well-tested with their narrow loss at Detroit last week, their victory over Seattle and a trip to Minnesota in a couple weeks.
“That’s the reality of it, more than likely,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “But we’ve just got to keep stacking wins and try to take it one day at a time, one game at a time, but I like our guys’ confidence.”
Green Bay’s playoff probability is greater than 99 percent, according to NFL.com.
“I like where we’re at,” quarterback Jordan Love said.
NFC Playoff Standings: Top Seven Qualify
1.. Detroit Lions: 12-2 (first place, NFC North)
At Chicago Bears, at San Francisco 49ers, home vs. Minnesota Vikings
2. Philadelphia Eagles: 12-2 (first place, NFC East)
At Washington Commanders, home vs. Dallas Cowboys, home vs. New York Giants
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-6 (first place, NFC South)
At Dallas Cowboys, home vs. Carolina Panthers, home vs. New Orleans Saints
4. Los Angeles Rams: 8-6 (first place, NFC West)
At New York Jets, home vs. Arizona Cardinals, home vs. Seattle Seahawks
5. Minnesota Vikings: 11-2 (second place, NFC North)
Home vs. Chicago Bears (Monday night), at Seattle Seahawks, home vs. Green Bay Packers, at Detroit Lions
6. Green Bay Packers: 10-4 (third place, NFC North)
Home vs. New Orleans Saints, at Minnesota Vikings, home vs. Chicago Bears
7. Washington Commanders: 9-5 (second place, NFC East)
Home vs. Philadelphia Eagles, home vs. Atlanta Falcons, at Dallas Cowboys
In Contention
8. Seattle Seahawks: 8-6 (second place, NFC West)
Home vs. Minnesota Vikings, at Chicago Bears, at Los Angeles Rams
9. Arizona Cardinals: 7-7 (third place, NFC West)
At Carolina Panthers, at Los Angeles Rams, home vs. San Francisco 49ers
10. Atlanta Falcons: 6-7 (second place, NFC South)
At Last Vegas Raiders, home vs. New York giants, at Washington Commanders, home vs. Carolina Panthers
11. San Francisco 49ers: 6-8 (last place, NFC West)
At Miami Dolphins, home vs. Detroit Lions, at Arizona Cardinals
12. Dallas Cowboys: 6-8 (third place, NFC East)
Home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at Philadelphia Eagles, home vs. Washington Commanders
13. New Orleans Saints: 5-9 (third place, NFC South)
At Green Bay Packers, home vs. Las Vegas Raiders, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Eliminated
14. Chicago Bears: 4-9 (last place, NFC North)
15. Carolina Panthers: 3-11 (last place, NFC South)
16. New York Giants: 2-12 (last place, NFC East)
Best Win of the Season
The Packers’ four losses have come again the NFC’s heavyweights – the Lions (twice), Vikings and Eagles. Pending Monday night’s Vikings-Bears game, all three of those teams could be 12-2.
The Packers didn’t really have a signature win, though. Their only wins against teams with winning records were against the Texans and Rams, both of whom were reeling with key injuries.
The Seahawks were relatively healthy entering the game and had won four consecutive games. Yes, Seattle lost quarterback Geno Smith but the Packers were in complete command of the game when Smith exited in the third quarter.
“I think it means a lot,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “Sh(oot), we just played a good opponent on the road in a hard atmosphere to play inside. We came out here and we looked pretty damn good.
“I think we’re still growing. We played a good game but I think we could still play a lot better. As we keep going on and keep building with each other, building that connection within each other, it’s going to keep growing and we’re going to keep getting better.”
