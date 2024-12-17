Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 15?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a resounding victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers rebounded back into No. 6 in the Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
What are the Consensus NFL Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and combine them into one all-knowing, all-powerful consensus ranking.
The Packers fell from sixth to seventh when they lost to the Detroit Lions but are back into sixth after crushing the Seahawks 30-13.
The Philadelphia Eagles are the new No. 1 team after the Detroit Lions lost to the Buffalo Bills. The NFC North controls three of the top six spots.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying, with links to their full rankings.
The Athletic: 4th
Josh Kendall routinely is the most bullish on the Packers. Green Bay remains fourth after beating Seattle. He has Josh Jacobs as the team MVP.
“Quarterback Jordan Love is having a good year, but he’s also tied for sixth in the league with 11 interceptions. The Packers wide receivers share the wealth so well that none stand out. Meanwhile, Jacobs is third in the league in rushing (1,147 yards along with 12 touchdowns) and is the tone-setter for this team.”
Sports Illustrated: 6th
Conor Orr, who moved the Packers up two spots, was impressed by Green Bay’s defense.
“Geno Smith was blitzed at one of the lower (17.4 percent) rates among quarterbacks before he exited the game on Sunday but when the Packers brought pressure, it mattered. The extra rusher on Smith’s backbreaking pick before the half that provided Green Bay with another field goal, and forced Smith into committing to a play that was bugged by an obvious miscommunication. Sam Howell was not blitzed at all … yet completed only 35.7 percent of his passes.”
ESPN: 6th
The Packers are up one spot in ESPN’s beat-writer rankings. This week’s theme is biggest improvement; Rob Demovsky picked the red-zone offense.
“The Packers were 29th in red zone touchdowns at 47.1 percent through Week 9. They're up to 14th (56.9 percent) because they scored touchdowns on 70.8 percent of their drives over the past four games. Running back Josh Jacobs has been especially crucial in finishing drives for the Packers, running in nine touchdowns since Week 11. Before their Week 10 bye, Jacobs had only three rushing scores.”
Fox Sports: 6th
In moving the team up from seventh, David Helman views the Packers are contenders even if in third place in the NFC North.
“The Packers might be the third-best team in their own division, but there’s still clearly levels to this league. Sunday night was billed as a statement opportunity for the Seahawks, and instead Green Bay dominated in every way imaginable. They might have to settle for a wild card, but that doesn’t make the Packers any less of a contender.”
NFL.com: 6th
“This team remains dangerous,” said Eric Edholm, who moved Green Bay up a spot.
“The offense slowed down in the second half of Sunday's win over Seattle, but the one-two punch of Josh Jacobs and Jordan Love was too much for the Seahawks to handle early on,” Edholm said as part of a longer analysis. “Jacobs has been a terrific fit for the Packers after many questioned them going big at the position in free agency. He adds a physical tone to the offense that complements the array of other playmakers. The aerial game was clean and fluid, producing four plays of 21-plus yards to four different pass-catchers.”
Yahoo: 6th
Frank Schwab called the Packers’ victory over Seattle “thorough and impressive” in moving them up one spot.
“Jordan Love, who was 20-of-27 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and a 123.8 passer rating, continues to warm up as he gets further removed from his multiple early season injuries.”
Pro Football Talk: 6th
Mike Florio also moved the Packers up a notch: “Another year, another late-season surge that might carry them deep into January.”
CBS: 6th
Pete Prisco also inched the Packers up one place.
“They showed a physical brand of football in beating up on the Seahawks on Sunday night. This team is a real threat in the NFC.”
This Week’s Opponent: New Orleans Saints
The Saints’ average spot is 23.6.
Sports Illustrated’s Orr has the Saints at No. 23. He thinks interim coach Darren Rizzi should get the full-time gig following last week’s last-play loss to the Commanders. “He gave an offense piloted by a quarterback who didn’t even start the game a chance at knocking off one of the better teams in the conference.”
ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, who also has the Saints at No. 23, likes what Rizzi has done.
“Dennis Allen was fired after a seven-game losing streak, and interim Darren Rizzi's three wins have already surpassed Allen's two-win total from the beginning of the season. Rizzi's two losses were both one-possession games in which his team had a shot to win at the end.”
Wrote NFL.com’s Edholm: “No one will try to suggest that (quarterback Spencer) Rattler becomes the favorite to start in 2025, he's at least put some decent tape out there this season, even with the expected rookie mistakes.”
Packers On SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Philadelphia Eagles (11 points; five first-place votes); 2, Buffalo Bills (17; two first-place votes); T-3, Kansas City Chiefs (28; one first-place vote); T-3 Detroit Lions (28); 5, Minnesota Vikings (38); 6, Green Bay Packers (46); 7, Pittsburgh Steelers (59); 8, Baltimore Ravens (61); 9, Denver Broncos (78); 10, Washington Commanders (83).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
