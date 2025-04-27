Packers Select High-RAS NFL Draft Class
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Brian Gutekunst says he doesn’t look at Relative Athletic Score, but the Green Bay Packers’ 2025 NFL Draft class was filled with high-RAS performers.
According to Kent Lee Platte, the man behind RAS, the Packers ranked eighth this year.
“Though the #Packers usually draft a lot of high #RAS players, they actually only ranked 18th last season, so this feels like a return to form for them,” he wrote. “They averaged 8.486 across their six qualifying players.”
Relative Athletic Score takes a player’s height, weight, 40-yard time and other measurables and puts them on a 0-to-10 scale relative to other players at their position group.
The Packers didn’t select any players with truly elite numbers, such as receiver Christian Watson (9.96) in 2022, though third-round pick Savion Williams might have had he performed enough tests.
First-round pick Matthew Golden didn’t complete enough tests to qualify for a RAS, either. His 40-yard time of 4.29 seconds was elite, but he would have been dinged for being a bit undersized in terms of height (5-foot-11) and weight (191 pounds).
However, there were no players who missed the mark, either. The lowest RAS belonged to Tulane cornerback Micah Robinson, a seventh-round pick who scored a 6.77. That’s still an above-average mark, with 6.77 meaning he ranks in the 67.7 percentile at the position.
Here is the Packers’ draft class, by the numbers:
First round, Texas WR Matthew Golden: No RAS.
Best: 4.29 in the 40 (9.96 RAS). Worst: 5-foot-11 (3.45).
Second round, NC State OT Anthony Belton, 7.75.
Best: 336 pounds (9.35). Worst: 20 reps on bench press (3.49).
Third round, TCU WR Savion Williams: No RAS.
Best: 222 pounds (9.59). Worst: 4.48 in the 40 (8.07).
Fourth round, Texas DE Barryn Sorrell, 9.31.
Best: 28 reps on bench press (9.18). Worst: 6-foot-3 1/4 (5.24).
Fifth round, Oklahoma State LB Collin Oliver, 8.92.
Best: 4.56 in the 40 (9.83). Worst: 240 pounds (1.16).
Sixth round, Georgia DT Warren Brinson, 9.10.
Best: 6-foot-5 1/4 (9.63). Worst: 10-yard split of 1.79 (4.93).
Seventh round: Tulane CB Micah Robinson, 6.77.
Best: 4.39 in the 40 (9.55). Worst: 183 pounds (3.14).
Seventh round, Cincinnati OT John Williams, 9.07.
Best: 29 reps on the bench press (8.49). Worst: 7.93 in three-cone drill (5.51).
One of the highlights of the draft for the Packers was picking two receivers in the first three rounds. The highlight from those picks is their speed, which will help offset the loss of Watson.
“You can always use a lot of speed at receiver,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “You can find different ways to use him. Obviously, Golden ran what he ran. Anytime a guy is breaking sub 4.3s, you know he’s legitimately fast. I think what’s so attractive about a guy like Golden is not only is he fast, but he’s got, I’d say, elite hands. He can run through a football.
“And then Savion, [his 4.48 in the 40], he did that three weeks after coming off an injury or three weeks of training. What his true speed is, I don’t think we truly know.”