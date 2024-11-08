Packers’ Strength of Schedule Eases After Bye
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 6-3 at the bye despite facing one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.
The second-half schedule isn’t quite as challenging.
Green Bay’s final eight opponents have a combined record of 33-33. As you’d expect, that .500 winning percentage is right in the middle of the pack.
Green Bay’s first nine games came against opponents with a .553 winning percentage. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (.684), Arizona Cardinals (.613), New York Giants (.577) and Los Angeles Rams (.559) faced a more difficult schedule, according to the NFL. All those teams reside in the NFC; the Raiders (.544) have faced the hardest schedule among AFC teams.
On paper, anyway, the schedule eases a bit once the Packers return from their bye. Only the NFC North-rival Detroit Lions (7-1) and Minnesota Vikings (6-2) have winning records. Both teams won at Lambeau Field earlier in the season.
The Chicago Bears (twice) are 4-4, as are the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks (4-5), Miami Dolphins (2-6) and New Orleans Saints (2-7) have losing records.
NFC Strength of Schedule
Here is a look at the NFC playoff standings with their remaining strength of schedules via Tankathon:
1. Detroit Lions: 7-1 (first place, NFC North). Remaining strength of schedule: .558.
2. Washington Commanders: 7-2 (first place, NFC East). Remaining strength of schedule: .515
3. Atlanta Falcons: 6-3 (first place, NFC South). Remaining strength of schedule: .443.
4. Arizona Cardinals: 5-4 (first place, NFC West). Remaining strength of schedule: .420.
5. Minnesota Vikings: 6-2 (second place, NFC North). Remaining strength of schedule: .519.
6. Philadelphia Eagles: 6-2 (second place, NFC East). Remaining strength of schedule: .526.
7. Green Bay Packers: 6-3 (third place, NFC North). Remaining strength of schedule: .500.
---
8. Chicago Bears: 4-4 (last place, NFC North). Remaining strength of schedule: .632.
9. Los Angeles Rams: 4-4 (second place, NFC West). Remaining strength of schedule: .449.
10. San Francisco 49ers: 4-4 (third place, NFC West). Remaining strength of schedule: .558.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-5 (second place, NFC South). Remaining strength of schedule: .319.
12. Seattle Seahawks: 4-5 (last place, NFC West). Remaining strength of schedule: .544.
13. Dallas Cowboys: 3-5 (third place, NFC East). Remaining strength of schedule: .550.
14. Carolina Panthers: 2-7 (third place, NFC South). Remaining strength of schedule: .551.
15. New Orleans Saints: 2-7 (last place, NFC South). Remaining strength of schedule: .465.
16. New York Giants: 2-7 (last place, NFC East). Remaining strength of schedule: .479.
Packers’ Remaining Schedule
Here is a look at what’s ahead for the Packers:
Week 11: at Chicago Bears (4-4)
The Bears are 4-0 at home. At Soldier Field, they are second in opponent passer rating and third in interception percentage.
Week 12: San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
The Packers have won the last two games … the last two regular-season games, anyway. The Niners are fourth in the NFL with 10 interceptions.
Week 13: Miami Dolphins (2-6)
This is the first of four consecutive primetime games for the Packers. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has lost five in a row under the lights.
Week 14: at Detroit Lions (7-1)
The last five games, the Lions have 11 takeaways and one giveaway. The Lions are tied for second in the NFL with 11 interceptions.
Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks (4-5)
Seattle’s renowned homefield advantage hasn’t been much of an advantage at all. Plus, the Seahawks are minus-6 in turnovers.
Week 16: New Orleans Saints (2-7)
The Saints have lost seven consecutive games. Oddly, though, they rank second in the league in interceptions.
Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings (6-2)
LaFleur’s teams are 3-2 in Minneapolis, including a 33-10 rout last year. The Vikings are No. 1 with 13 interceptions.
Week 18: Chicago Bears (4-4)
The Bears are 0-4 on the road. They failed to reach 17 points in any of those games. Caleb Williams’ passer rating is 105.1 at home and 67.2 on the road.
