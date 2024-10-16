Packers-Texans Injury Report: Three Receivers Limited Participation
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s a good thing the Green Bay Packers have plenty of depth at receiver.
Of the 10 players on the 53-man roster who are on Wednesday’s injury report for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, three are receivers.
Christian Watson came back from an ankle injury and scored against the Cardinals.
Jayden Reed suffered an ankle injury against the Cardinals that limited him to 39 snaps.
Dontayvion Wicks was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury sustained on a catch on his 10th reception.
All three were limited participation.
Reed said his ankle is getting “better.”
It was a surprise to see Wicks practicing. He reportedly is “week to week” after being tackled on a first-quarter catch, but he was running around at practice as if nothing happened against the Cardinals.
The Packers “absolutely” dodged a bullet, coach Matt LaFleur said.
Assuming the Packers work in pads on Thursday, that will be the bigger test.
Three players did not practice on Wednesday. Two of them were on the defensive line with Devonte Wyatt (ankle) and Colby Wooden (knee).
Wyat missed the last two games with an ankle injury, which opened the door for Wooden to get his first defensive snaps of the season.
Wyatt hasn’t practiced since sustaining the injury against the Vikings in Week 4 but he was doing some running on the side while reporters were present, which is a step in the right direction.
Left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) did not practice and center Josh Myers (neck) was limited. Jenkins played all 73 snaps against the Cardinals. Myers played 68 but was back in the lineup for the 10-play drive that ran out the clock.
“Josh plays hard,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said after practice. “He’s going to get banged up. Big, strong kid. Yeah, he got banged up the other day and next man up, and Elgton jumped in there and Sean (Rhyan) moved to left. Hey, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
The Texans will be without veteran defensive end Mario Edwards, who was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. However, defensive tackle Denico Autry should make his debut after serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
“Autry, he is ready to go,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said on Wednesday. “He was doing a lot of work while people weren’t watching him. While he wasn’t here, he put in a lot of work in and that is the biggest thing. That is a credit to all of our guys and with our sports performance group and the way they work with our guys when they are not here.
“It just shows, how (defensive end) Dylan (Horton) came back, Dylan was ready to go. (Running back) Dameon (Pierce) steps back in, (running back) Joe (Mixon) steps back in. That is a credit to not just the football side, but our sports performance side, our training room, and how they have our guys prepared. When they do get back, they are back, and they are ready to be effective for us.”
Five defensive starters did not practice for the Texans: linebackers Henry To'oTo'o and Azeez Al-Shaair, who rank first and second on the team in tackles, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who has one interception, veteran safety Jimmie Ward.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle), DT Colby Wooden (knee).
Limited participation: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), DT Kenny Clark (toe), TE Tucker Kraft (groin), C Josh Myers (neck), WR Jayden Reed (ankle), WR Christian Watson (ankle), WR Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder).
Full participation: DT Jonathan Ford (knee; designated to return from IR).
Houston Texans Injury Report
Did not participate: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), CB Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), LB Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), S Jimmie Ward (groin), WR Robert Woods (foot).
Limited participation: RB Joe Mixon (ankle), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (hip), LT Laremy Tunsil (ankle).
Full participation: None.
