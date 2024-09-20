Packers-Titans Final Injury Report: Jordan Love Questionable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice.
Yes, Love was limited participation at Friday’s practice. Asked after practice if Love has been medically cleared, LaFleur said: “We’re working through it.”
Love will get up until inactives are announced at 10:30 a.m. to get ready to play.
“I think there’s definitely a lot that’s up to him,” LaFleur said. “You don’t want to put somebody in that position but, certainly, he’s doing everything in his power. He wants to be out there more than anybody. But, we’ll work through it. We’ll give him up until gametime and we’ll see where we’re at.”
Cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle) and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) didn’t practice all week. Morgan is out and Valentine is doubtful.
Love didn’t practice last week and was questionable on the Friday injury report. However, he was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday and was inactive for the victory over the Indianapolis Colts. This week, he was limited participation for all three practices.
“He has to feel right physically in order to play,” quarterbacks coach Tom Clements said on Thursday. “In the NFL, usually after the first, second game, from that point on, a lot of guys have things they have to take care of in order to get ready to play at a high level that week. It’s a physical game, everyone has to do what they feel they need to do to get ready to be able to perform. That’s a weekly type of situation for everybody.”
Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Love would tell the team if he’s able to play. Love, on the other hand, said the trainers would “be the ones to clear me.”
Love practiced on Wednesday and Thursday with a brace on his left knee, which was injured exactly two weeks ago in Brazil during the final seconds of the loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Friday, Love went through warmups as far from reporters as possible; presumably, the brace was on again.
“There’s definitely a lot of it that is mental and just trying to make sure your mind’s right for when you do get back and do get back on the field, just making sure that there’s no I’d say fear of re-injuring or anything like that,” Love said on Wednesday.
“But I do a good job just trying to make sure that I’m confident, confident in the rehab and everything I’m doing in there and the trainers and listening to them and just taking it day-by-day. But there’s definitely a component that is very mental, just making sure your mind’s ready to get back. At the same time, it’s tough not getting reps at practice. It just gets you out of that rhythm of that groove that you’re in, so all those things are important but the mental aspect is huge.”
If Love isn’t quite ready to go, the Packers will turn to Malik Willis for a second consecutive week.
“He’s been doing around-the-clock doing treatment, taking care of his body,” Willis said after Wednesday’s practice. “You can see that he feels more comfortable just moving around the building, the way he was out there today. I wouldn’t be surprised. I just have to stay ready and focus on what I can control and leave it up to him and Coach LaFleur.”
The uncertainly has led to a bit of an odd week. Last week, there really wasn’t much doubt that Willis would start and Love would be inactive. This week, there’s some genuine intrigue and – while nobody on the team has said it – a split in the practice reps.
Willis, though, said this week has been business as usual.
“If Jordan does start, you don’t know when you’re going to go in, and when you have to go, you just got to prepare as a starter regardless, and I think that’s the mindset you have whether you’re starting or not starting,” he said.
“You just prepare to go out there and execute each play that could be called, would be called and may be called. I think that’s more the mentality to have than am I starting this week. I’m not going to prepare any differently, that’s what I’m saying.”
Sportsbooks do not think Love is going to play. The Titans have been 2.5-point favorites all week; by midday Friday, the line moved to Titans by 3.
Packers Final Injury Report
Out: G/T Jordan Morgan (shoulder).
Doubtful: CB Carrington Valentine (ankle).
Questionable: QB Jordan Love (knee).
Full: DE Kingsley Enagbare (groin).
Titans Final Injury Report
Questionable: RB Tyjae Spears (ankle).
