VIDEO: Jordan Love Practices Again for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love continued his comeback from a knee injury by practicing for a second consecutive day on Thursday.
Love sprained the MCL in his left knee during the final moments of the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and was inactive for last week’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He is hoping to be back on the field for Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans.
“I’m going to take the week and just take it day-by-day and see how it feels, but I’m not going to make any decision on that right now,” Love said after returning to practice on Wednesday. “I’m hopeful that I’ll get to that point where I can get in there, but we’re just going to take it day-by-day and see.”
Practicing on back-to-back days would seem to hint that Love will be ready to go for Sunday against Tennessee.
However:
During the limited media viewing window, reporters were allowed to watch individual drills. That included the quarterbacks working with the running backs. Malik Willis, who started last week’s victory, got more snaps with No. 1 running back Josh Jacobs than did Love, who had a lot of snaps with Chris Brooks, the running back who was added to the 53-man roster this week.
For instance, Willis ran a screen to Jacobs. It wasn’t done correctly, so Willis ran it again with Jacobs. Willis ran four screens, with three to Jacobs and one to Ellis Merriweather. Love ran two screens, both to Brooks.
Love was limited participation at Wednesday’s practice while wearing a brace.
“Not as fast, no. I’ll say that,” he said of the brace’s impact on his mobility. “It’s just different than not having anything, I’d say. It’s a piece of metal on your knee, so definitely not as fast, but it’s one of those things that you just got to adjust.
“It’s going to help protect me and keep me stable in everything I do, so might change my game a little bit, but at the end of the day, I’m not a receiver that has to run all these crazy routes downfield, things like that, where I can stay in the pocket. But definitely affects mobility a little bit.”
On Thursday, Love went through the pre-practice warmup routine inside the Don Hutson Center. As his teammates gathered to go outside for practice, Love went into a room inside the Hutson Center with a trainer.
For a moment, it seemed Love might not practice. But, he came out moments later – perhaps after a tweak to the brace he’s wearing on his left knee. Practice started with a ball-security drill, with Love high-stepping over some dummies. The media portion of practice concluded with Love slinging some passes to his receivers.
On Wednesday, left guard Elgton Jenkins, receiver Jayden Reed, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan and cornerback Carrington Valentine did not practice. Jenkins and Reed were back on Thursday; Morgan and Valentine were not. They were the only players who did not practice.
This story will be updated when coach Matt LaFleur releases the injury report after Thursday’s practice. For now, here are Wednesday’s reports.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Elgton Jenkins (illness/glute), WR Jayden Reed (calf), G/T Jordan Morgan (shoulder), CB Carrington Valentine (ankle).
Limited: DT Kenny Clark (toe), DE Kingsley Enagbare (groin), RB Josh Jacobs (back), TE Tucker Kraft (shoulder), QB Jordan Love (knee), C Josh Myers (ankle), RT Zach Tom (quad), LT Rasheed Walker (shoulder).
Full: None.
Titans Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Jeffery Simmons (rest), CB L’Jarius Sneed (rest), RB Tyjae Spears (ankle).
Limited: None.
Full: None.
