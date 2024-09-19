Packers Intrigued by Powerful Running Back Chris Brooks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers suffered a blow to the backfield when they placed explosive rookie MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve, but they think they’ve got a contributor in his replacement, Chris Brooks.
Brooks, who signed to the practice squad about two weeks ago, was promoted from the practice squad on Tuesday.
“I think he’s got a skill-set that can definitely help us in the backfield,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said on Wednesday.
Brooks went undrafted in 2023 and made the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. He didn’t get many opportunities but showed some intriguing potential in limited chances.
According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks carried 19 times and forced nine missed tackles and averaged 5.63 yards after contact. Of 97 running backs with at least 19 carries, only Baltimore’s Keaton Mitchell (5.68) averaged more yards after contact. Yes, that’s a small sample size, but he was No. 1 by an enormous margin in PFF’s elusive rating, which measures a runner’s impact independent of blocking.
“I think the key to making that happen, I would say, is being decisive,” Brooks said. “I’d like to say picking the knees up and running hard.”
With Lloyd on injured reserve and the Packers wary of overworking Josh Jacobs, Brooks could get some opportunities as soon as Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans.
While he hasn’t been with the Packers for long, he knows what he’s doing. Matt LaFleur’s offense in Green Bay and Mike McDaniel’s offense in Miami share similar plays and terminology.
“I think it’s helped him pick it up a little bit faster,” LaFleur said. “He’s a very serious guy about ball, and I love his running style. He runs with a good forward lean, he’s got great body control, he can stick his foot in the ground and he’s one of those one-cut runners. I think he’s really intelligent, so he’s picked up our protections no problem. I’m excited about him.”
Sirmans praised Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville – “an OG in the profession” – for teaching Brooks some of the finer points of the position.
“His ability in outside-zone is everything that we teach in terms of how he hits the holes, how he’s one cut and now he’s gone,” Sirmans said. “I’ll tell you the other thing that’s been pretty pleasing is just him in the meeting rooms. He’s a pro. He understands football. I’m excited to give him an opportunity and every day you gain more and more trust in what he’ll be able to bring to the table.”
When Sirmans learned that general manager Brian Gutekunst was adding Brooks to the practice squad, he took a quick break from his Week 1 preparation to study his new pupil.
He liked what he saw then, and he likes Brooks even more after a couple weeks of practice.
“Fortunately, the way that technology is today, you can find clips on just about anybody in the systems that we have, so you’re able to watch him in protection, how he runs,” Sirmans said. “All those things that impressed us that we saw on video, he’s able to display when he’s out there on the field.”
In five collegiate seasons – four at California and his final season at BYU – Brooks rushed for 2,551 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 60 passes. According to PFF, of 49 backs in the 2023 draft class who had at least 100 carries in 2022, Brooks ranked eighth with 3.88 yards after contact per carry.
That power showed up with the Dolphins, which is why he made their roster in 2023. This year, he was released after a preseason concussion. In Miami’s loaded running back room, which features Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Jeff Wilson and explosive rookie Jaylen Wright, there was no room on the roster.
“It was a moment of adversity for me,” Brooks said. “But I definitely saw that as an opportunity to grow as a player, as a man, and lean on my faith and the Lord to trust in my ability.”
At pro day before the 2023 draft, Brooks weighed 232 pounds. The Packers (like the Dolphins) are listing him at 219.
“Honestly, I flow around between that weight and what I am right now. It’s kind of like I’m never really one consistent weight,” he said.
With power and sneaky speed to get to the second level, Brooks parlayed his limited chances into intriguing production.
This preseason, Brooks carried 17 times for 103 yards, a 6.1-yard average that included a 59-yard run. Of 108 running backs with at least 10 carries this summer, he ranked fifth with 4.65 yards after contact per carry. Green Bay’s Emanuel Wilson, who led all running backs with 132 yards after contact, averaged 3.57.
“I think the key is being decisive, taking coaching and being able to learn and grow every single day,” he said.
Plus, “You know, I’d like to think I run hard.”
