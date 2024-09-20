Packers Linebackers Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper Need More Snaps
GREEN BAY, Wis. – During the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, the Green Bay Packers had come to the conclusion that rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper needed to play more.
“We were just like, ‘All right, hey, he’s got to go out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said last week “And he started making plays. There’s going to be some bumps in the road. There is with every young player. And so you can’t let it deter you. If he makes mistakes, you’ve got to keep it moving, coach him up, teach him.”
During Sunday’s victory over the Colts, veteran linebacker Eric Wilson played only eight snaps but made more impact plays than anyone else on the defense.
“Eric Wilson, he was Him today. You know, just plain and simple, he was Him,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said after the game.
All offseason and throughout training camp, the Packers practiced with Quay Walker at middle linebacker, Isaiah McDuffie at strong-side linebacker and Wilson at weak-side linebacker in the base 4-3 defense. Cooper, a second-round pick and the first linebacker selected in this year’s draft, competed with Wilson for that starting job.
In nickel situations, when a fifth defensive back replaced a linebacker, the two linebackers were Walker and McDuffie.
The dilemma for the Packers entering Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans is Wilson has been the team’s most productive linebacker and Cooper has the upside.
“There’s only so many snaps to go around, and I’m very grateful we didn’t play 80 snaps again like we did Week 1,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday. “So, I’ll definitely err on the side of playing less snaps every game if we can again. If Matt wants to run the ball 54 times a game, I’ll be the first one to congratulate him after doing so.”
The Colts only had 53 offensive snaps on Sunday. Since their base offensive package includes three receivers, Green Bay played nickel defense for most of the game to match up.
Including plays with penalties, Walker played all 56 snaps; Wilson played only eight and Cooper logged just seven.
However, Hafley showed signs of adapting vs. the Colts.
Three times, the Packers lined up with Walker flanked by Wilson and Cooper. There were another three snaps when Walker and Cooper were the linebackers in nickel.
“There’s only so many plays and only so many packages, but we need to play him more,” Hafley said of Cooper. “I think you’ll see when we’re here next week, you’ll see his numbers go up. We’re starting to find out there’s certain things that he does really well, and we need to take advantage of that.”
The Packers need Cooper to play for the long-term good of the defense. Wilson, on the other hand, is more of a known commodity. He had an outstanding training camp to beat out Cooper for the starting job.
His eight snaps against the Colts included a forced fumble against Jonathan Taylor late in the third quarter, the huge third-and-1 stop on a quarterback option to start the fourth quarter and a pivotal interception with about 10 minutes to go in the game.
Hafley was fired up talking about Wilson’s performance.
“For the eight plays that he played, holy cow, what a game he had,” Hafley said. “That TFL he made when they checked the speed-option and we kicked that thing backward, that’s one of the biggest plays of the game right there. Then, the interception he had on the seam ball. And … he came out on the screen and he came and you see the ball laying on the sideline. Do you see the effort that he had and the way he punched it? That’s how the guy practices and we should’ve gotten that ball, too.”
Wilson had a monster year for the Vikings in 2020 with 122 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions. However, with the Eagles and Texans in 2021 and the Packers in 2022 and 2023, Wilson had a combined 94 tackles, zero interceptions and zero forced fumbles.
With Hafley, Wilson has shown he’s more than just a core player on special teams.
“It means a lot to have the opportunity, first and foremost, and then go out there and make the most of the opportunity,” Wilson said. “I’ve said it before – any way it is, on special teams, on defense, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to give it my all. It’s awesome to go out there and make plays for our team.”
While Cooper and Wilson are worthy of more playing time, the key to the unit – and perhaps the entire defense – will be Walker, the former first-round pick. He has a team-high 17 tackles and had a chance for the clinching interception last week against the Colts.
However, the wait continues for him to be a consistent game-wrecking force.
“I love where Quay’s at and not (just) where Quay could be. Where Quay’s going to be, I love that even more,” Hafley said. “There’s some plays you turn on and you’re like, ‘Wow. Look at that. That’s exactly what we’re talking about.’ You’re also talking about a guy who’s playing in a totally different scheme and he’s seeing a lot of different things for the first time.
“The way he works, the way he practiced today, I’m really excited for where he is going to be. I’m very, very pleased with him right now and very confident in him.”
