PFF Ranked All NFL Starting QBs; Here Are Matchups for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP. Jalen Hurts is a Super Bowl MVP. Jayden Daniels is the reigning Rookie of the Year. Joe Burrow finished fourth in MVP voting two of the last three seasons. Jared Goff finished fifth in MVP voting last year.
Those five quarterbacks will be visiting Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers this season. Simply put, they are among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Pro Football Focus ranked the NFL’s 32 starting quarterbacks, with Green Bay’s Jordan Love at No. 12. Here’s where you’ll find the players who are scheduled to face the Packers.
WEEK 1 – Home: Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is No. 9 in PFF’s rankings. Behind Goff, the Lions have won back-to-back NFC North titles. During that span, Goff’s 104.4 passer rating trails only Jackson’s 111.3. His 9.204 passing yards are a staggering 660 yards more than any other passer. He’s also second in touchdown passes and third in yards per attempt. Among all quarterbacks to throw at least 100 passes at Lambeau Field, Goff is No. 1 with a 71.7 completion percentage.
WEEK 2 – Home: Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is No. 6. The second pick of the draft ran away with Rookie of the Year honors. Among all rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with 350 passing attempts during his debut season, Daniels’ 100.1 passer rating ranked fourth. Plus, he rushed for 891 yards. Great quarterbacks deliver when it matters. Daniels led four fourth-quarter comebacks, second-most all-time for a rookie. “What separates Daniels is his poise under pressure and in clutch moments late in the year,” Kosko wrote.
WEEK 3 – Away: Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco is No. 29. The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shadeur Sanders, but Flacco probably will be the starter at this early stage of the season. With the Browns in 2023, he won Comeback Player of the Year honors by winning four of his five starts while averaging a ridiculous 323 yards per game. Last year with the Colts, he went 2-4. “As much as some Browns fans are excited about Joe Flacco’s return, the reality is he’s a 40-year-old stopgap,” Kosko wrote.
WEEK 4 – Away: Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is No. 17. Prescott finished second in NFL MVP voting in 2023, when he led the league in completions and passing touchdowns and was second in rating. However, his play fell off a cliff before he was shut down for the season. He went from a 105.9 rating with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 17 games to an 86.0 rating with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games. “Prescott remains the epitome of a quarterback who thrives against weaker opponents but falters when the competition stiffens,” Kosko wrote.
WEEK 5 – Bye
WEEK 6 – Home: Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow is No. 2. He finished fourth in MVP voting last year even though the Bengals went only 9-8 and missed the playoffs. Burrow did all he could do, leading the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, but the Bengals allowed at least 34 points in six of their losses. His 68.6 percent completion rate is No. 1 in NFL history. “When he’s right, there may be no one better,” Kosko wrote.
WEEK 7 – Away: Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is No. 15. After six seasons, he is 36-45-1 as a starter. Last year was one of his best as he completed 68.8 percent of his passes, which ranked seventh in the league, for 3,851 yards. He added 572 rushing yards on a whopping 7.3-yard average. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride provide two big-time targets.
WEEK 8 – Away: Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph is No. 31. Of course, the belief is Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Steelers and be in the lineup for this Sunday night matchup. Kosko would have ranked Rodgers near Prescott’s spot at No. 17. Rodgers won his third and fourth MVP awards with passer ratings of 121.5 in 2020 and 119.9 in 2021. However, he fell to 91.1 with the Packers in 2022, threw only one pass in his debut season with the Jets in 2023 and had a career-worst 90.5 rating in 2024.
WEEK 9 – Home: Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is No. 20. The first pick of the 2023 draft posted ratings of 73.7 as a rookie and 82.2 in 2024. Of 32 quarterbacks with at least 500 passing attempts the last two seasons, Young is 31st with a 77.3 rating and 32nd with a 60.3 percent completion rate. He was benched last season but thrived during the second half of the year. “Leading the NFL with a 7.7 percent big-time throw rate while posting just a 2.3 percent turnover-worthy play rate is an impressive combination,” Kosko wrote.
WEEK 10 – Home: Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts is No. 5. Hurts was just 13-of-21 for 131 yards in the playoffs against Green Bay but it’s hard to quibble with the season numbers. He completed 68.7 percent of his passes with a 103.7 passer rating, finishing fourth in yards per attempt and fifth in rating. Of course, Hurts is a quarterback in a running back’s body. He has at least 600 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns each of the last four seasons.
WEEK 11 – Away: New York Giants
Russell Wilson is No. 27. At this point in the season, it could be Wilson or first-round pick Jaxson Dart. “The clock is ticking on Wilson’s career,” Kosko wrote. “Now 36, he no longer has the mobility that once defined his game, and that limits his ceiling.” Wilson hasn’t had a 100-rating season since 2021. The last two years, he ranks 11th in passer rating but only 24th in success rate.
WEEK 12 – Home: Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy is No. 21. The Vikings are rolling the dice on McCarthy, last year’s first-round pick who sat out his rookie season due to a knee injury. At Michigan, he started 28 games. He won 27 of them. Working in his favor in the NFL: Coach Kevin O’Connell made Sam Darnold look like a star, and McCarthy can lean on a stellar supporting cast led by Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones.
WEEK 13 – Away: Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is No. 9. In four career home starts against the Packers as a member of the Lions, Goff’s passer rating is 103.4. That’s 20.2 points better than any other Lions quarterback vs. Green Bay. He’s 3-1 in those games. Last year at Ford Field, he was 32-of-41 (78.0 percent) for 283 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
WEEK 14 – Home: Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is No. 24. The No. 1 overall pick had a dismal rookie season. Of 27 qualifying passers, he finished 22nd in passer rating (87.8), 24th in yards per attempt (6.30) and 25th in completion percentage (62.5). Nobody was sacked more frequently, a byproduct of a shoddy offensive line and his poor pocket presence. However, he was terrific with only three interceptions.
WEEK 15 – Away: Denver Broncos
Bo Nix is No. 19 after leading the Broncos to the playoffs as a rookie. He finished sixth in touchdown passes (29) but was 14th in completion percentage (66.3), 17th in passer rating (93.3) and 22nd in yards per attempt (6.66). However, during the last three games, he had passer ratings of 106.6, 114.9 and 152.4 with a cumulative completion rate of 79.0 percent. He threw 19 touchdown passes at home.
WEEK 16 – Away: Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is No. 24. There will be no excuses if he doesn’t succeed. He’s got an offensive line with the addition of three proven veterans. He’s got an abundance of skill-position talent. And he’s got a coach with Ben Johnson – the man behind Jared Goff’s success in Detroit – running the show in Chicago. “The talent is undeniable,” Kosko wrote, “but his NFL success will hinge on learning to find open targets and avoiding the habit of running himself into pressure.”
WEEK 17 – Home: Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson is No. 3. He is a sensational quarterback, not just a sensational player. In NFL history, he ranks third with a 102.0 passer rating and third with 6.1 yards per carry. He was the first-team All-Pro quarterback last year but was second in MVP voting after throwing for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns vs. four interceptions. He was first in passer rating (119.6), yards per passing attempt (8.8) and yards per rush (6.6).
WEEK 18 – Away: Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy is No. 21. Wrote Kosko, “His 2023 season at Michigan … highlighted everything you want in a young passer. If he’s fully healthy in 2025, and considering what Sam Darnold managed in this offense, McCarthy is set up to succeed.”
After an up-and-down first two seasons, Love is No. 12 in PFF’s rankings. Based on the rankings, the Packers will have the advantage at quarterback in 11 of 17 games.