‘Still Looking for Growth’: Doubs Impressing With Development, Growth With Love
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs is as reliable as they come. During each minicamp or training camp in his three years with the Packers, it seems like Doubs has been one of the standout performers.
“I just think it’s just how he prepares,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Doubs’ growth before Wednesday’s practice at Packers training camp. “He’s very deliberate and intentional in the work that he puts in.”
This training camp, Doubs has continued to turn heads. His latest feat has been creating separation against cornerback Jaire Alexander on multiple one-on-one reps. His twitchy breaks got the best of Alexander a handful of times at practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The dude’s freaking really good,” Alexander said. “He came in his rookie year not catching a single pass on me. Now, we’re going up for 50-50 balls now.”
While Doubs is sometimes assigned to Alexander by coaches, there’s other days when Doubs wants the heavy competition to benefit himself. Or, in his words, he wants “that smoke” from Alexander.
“I look forward to it every day,” Doubs said. “I look forward to going against Ja.”
Alexander has witnessed the ascension of Doubs, both skills-wise and literally when he looked up to see Doubs leaping above to stretch out his hands for a touchdown catch.
“I think his route-running is very well,” Alexander said. “He’s a pro. He goes about it the right way. He catches 100 balls, he catches more after practice. You can see he’s a real pro. You can see his attention to detail is very on point.”
Heading into his productive offseason, Doubs had plenty of reason to be confident. Doubs’ combined statline for Green Bay’s two playoff games included 10 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown.
“He ended the season last year, the last half of the season, he was playing at a pretty high level,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Monday. "He’s really continued that in camp so far.”
Stenavich believes that continuing to improve upon his route-running is the next step for Doubs to take.
“His route-running right now has been pretty tremendous,” Stenavich said. “He’s always had super-strong hands but the routes that he’s putting on tape right now are pretty impressive.”
Doubs’ improvement in route-running is part of what makes his connection with quarterback Jordan Love particularly strong. With the two spending their offseason in California, Doubs and Love frequently work out together during the summer.
“I think I have a really good feel for Rome and where he's going to be at on his routes,” Love said Wednesday. “Rome's the guy that I probably worked the most with in the offseason. … We have a great feel for each other. It's easy when he's running these routes and creating space and getting open.”
Doubs' consistency with his routes comes from a consistent approach. He takes no rep more or less seriously than any other.
“It’s just the way he attacks the field, his mindset, he runs every route like he’s the No. 1 receiver,” Love said. “Whether he’s the first read, the last read, you can just tell his mindset that he wants the ball and he runs routes like that.”
Coming off of an eight-touchdown season and progressing through training camp, Doubs stays hungry for growth. He spends time after each practice on the JUGS machine, focusing on even smaller details. He’s taken baby steps along his career that have amounted to noticeable leaps over the years.
“I’m still looking for growth and I’m still working on some things,” Doubs said “I’m not going to sit here and act like things are completed but, as a player, I look forward to progress every day and it’s great when it shows up.”
The development of Doubs, who doesn’t need any extra motivation from the coaching staff, has been no surprise to LaFleur.
“He takes coaching, you can coach Rome really hard,” LaFleur said. “He’s very hard on himself. He expects a lot of himself, but just where he started from to where he is now, I think it is night and day.”
LaFleur also likely appreciates the effect Doubs’ approach has on the rest of the young receiver room. He’s not the most vocal but leads by example. He sets the standard for the mindset the rest of the room carries with his selflessness and drive.
“Romeo (has) always been a quiet guy,” receiver Bo Melton said. “But, my biggest thing with Rome is ‘I'm going to make sure you talk.’ I'm going to pick his brain because he's a really good dude.”
In a selfless receiver room, Doubs said he doesn’t have any individual goals this upcoming season. Though the Packers’ offense likely won’t have a true “No. 1” receiver for the foreseeable future, Doubs has the potential to emerge as Green Bay’s most consistent weapon. He led the team with 96 targets in 2023 and has only had three career games with zero receptions.
“I love the way Romeo’s playing,” Love said. “I told him the other day I’ve got to keep doing a good job trying to get him the ball, because he’s playing very well right now and I’m loving what I’m seeing.”
If Doubs’ impressive performances in training camp carry into the 2024 season, he’ll stand out in a deep receiver room. On Alexander’s list for the top receivers in the league, Doubs is a close second behind former Packers star Davante Adams.
Doubs’ production might still be far off from Adams’, but he could follow in the footsteps of the All-Pro’s slow but steady rise in Green Bay. Little by little, a little has become a lot for Doubs’ development.
