The Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Jordan Morgan’s Rookie Season
Jordan Morgan is the first offensive lineman selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round since 2011, but he is certainly not the first of his mold on the team's roster.
His versatility and athleticism are the two traits the Packers most desire in their linemen. It's worked out for Green Bay with Zach Tom, Elgton Jenkins and seemingly Rasheed Walker. Conversely, Josh Myers and Royce Newman's athleticism hasn't exactly translated to much standout play.
So, will Morgan be able to build off the foundation of his physical tools to turn into the Packers' next elite lineman? It'll be impossible to fully know the answer until a few years down the road, but there's two scenarios for the 2024 season that could, for better or worse, provide clear indications of his future.
Best Case for Jordan Morgan
Starts at LT for a majority of the season with few bumps along the way.
The Packers would be pleased if Morgan starts a majority of the season anywhere on the line, but should be thrilled if he proves that he can succeed at left tackle specifically. His direct challenger to the job will be Walker, a solid test for the rookie.
Most of the concern with Morgan as a prospect comes not from whether or not he can be a solid NFL offensive lineman but rather if he can play at left tackle, the most valuable position along the line. Some question whether Morgan's 32 7/8-inch arms will be long enough to protect the edge.
"Just watching him out there, he’s a natural on the edge," offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of Morgan during OTAs. "He looks comfortable out there. There’s obviously some technique stuff we got to clean up, just like anybody."
Although all of Morgan's 37 starts in college came at left tackle, during the Packers' offseason program, he worked out at multiple different positions along the line. The Packers might ask him to play at multiple positions this year to work through the never-ending process of finding the best group of five.
"I wouldn’t say he’s a tackle, I wouldn’t say he’s a guard, I just want to see where he fits best for us and with our best five out there," Stenavich said.
Expect to see a shuffling around of Morgan along with other linemen throughout training camp as Green Bay looks to find its best starting group. Right tackle Zach Tom's comeback from a torn pectoral and right guard Sean Rhyan's progress in general will factor in where Morgan lines up.
"We’ve done that (training linemen at multiple positions) with most of our players," coach Matt LaFleur said, "and once we get closer to settling in on who those five guys will be, I think you’ll see him (Morgan) at that position more and more often."
Worst Case for Jordan Morgan
Injuries cause an unprepared Morgan to be thrown to the wolves.
Morgan has a lot more to gain this season than he does to lose. Solid play paired with continued signs of development would be a successful year for the No. 25 overall pick.
Morgan not being an instant starter would be no reason to hit the panic button. With Walker and free agent signing Andre Dillard, Green Bay has the luxury of depth at left tackle to keep Morgan in the incubator for a year if necessary.
His role in his rookie season could be a rotational piece, spending time at both left tackle and right guard as need necessitates. The coaching staff will have to judge his preparedness before thrusting him into the fire.
"For rookies," LaFleur said, "it’s just everybody has a different learning curve in terms of how fast they can acclimate themselves to just how we play at this level, but I think he’s approaching it the right way and we’re going to continue to push him."
However, if the Packers' depth collapses and rushes Morgan out to the field, both the rookie and Green Bay could suffer. If Morgan is not able to instantly adjust to the NFL game, quarterback Jordan Love could be dealing with less time in the pocket and Morgan with dampened confidence in himself.
The baseline goal for Morgan this year will be proving that he is mentally and physically up for the NFL game. That he has the potential to develop into a long-term starter with the Packers. After all, you don't win many one-on-ones just by being physically gifted.
Morgan underperforming in an inconvenient situation this season would also not provide any benefit for him in earning the trust of the coaching staff. His draft status will only carry so much weight in future seasons.
It's difficult to see a path where Morgan dramatically harming his future this season. More than anything else, the Packers are hoping Morgan uses this year to make leaps in his development towards the elite player Green Bay believes the 22 year old has the potential to develop into.
"I think certainly he’s got a long way to go in terms of just mentally," LaFleur said. "Physically, he has all the tools that you look for."
