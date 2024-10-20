Watch: Packers-Texans Highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are decked out in all-white uniforms for their showdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Check out the highlights as they happen.
McKinney Can Do It All
Houston 3, Green Bay 0 (5:57 left in the first quarter)
Xavier McKinney showcases his versatility, charging in from the safety position to sack C.J. Stroud for a significant loss, pushing the Texans out of field goal range on third-and-6. Green Bay will regain possession, looking to get their first score of the day.
Gary Brings Down Stroud
Houston 3, Green Bay 0 (8:59 left in the first quarter)
Rashan Gary capitalizes on the right tackle losing his footing, getting through to bring down C.J. Stroud for his second sack of the season.
Jordan Love Picked Off on First Possession of Game
Houston 3, Green Bay 0 (11:48 left in the first quarter)
Neville Hewitt intercepts a tipped pass from Jordan Love, giving Houston excellent field position for their opening drive of the game. The Green Bay defense limited the damage to a field goal.
Winter Warning on a Summer Day
“Winter Warning” is in full effect at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but don't let the name fool you.
It's set to be 72 degrees at kickoff, according to WBAY-TV, and the Green Bay record of 81 is in jeopardy.
The Packers will be embracing the “Winter Warning” theme, rocking their white uniforms and helmets in front of a hyped-up home crowd which will mostly be dressed in white, as well.
“Hopefully everybody’s in white and being very loud,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “I think the atmosphere can have a huge impact on the game, especially when we’re on defense.”
Packers players are just as excited about the Winter Warning theme.
Christian Watson joked about the unseasonably warm weather, saying, “I’d rather it be 74 than anything colder than 70.”
Xavier McKinney chimed in on the uniforms, calling them “fire” and likening them to a look straight out of Madden.
Receiver Jayden Reed is also excited to take the field at Lambeau, mentioning, “Wearing white at Lambeau is a little different.”
The atmosphere at Lambeau has been a key advantage for the Packers, and they’re counting on the crowd to bring the noise, especially when the defense is on the field. They are facing a dangerous Texans team led by quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Both teams are coming off big wins, with Green Bay taking down the Cardinals and Houston defeating the Patriots. In a matchup featuring two teams with plenty of firepower and confidence, the homefield advantage might just be the edge the Packers need to come out on top.
