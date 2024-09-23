Packers’ Defense ‘All Playing Together’ To Beat Will Levis, Titans
NASHVILLE — Xavier McKinney's use of the word "lovely" to describe the Green Bay Packers' pass rushing group is the exact opposite of what Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis would use.
The job of McKinney and the rest of Green Bay's secondary was made increasingly easier as the Packers' front seven brought Levis down eight times during a 30-14 victory on Sunday.
Four sacks in the final quarter, with two coming on third downs, helped Green Bay hold on to a two-possesion lead through the final 15 minutes as the defense stepped up as their offense operated without starting quarterback Jordan Love.
The back end of the defense did its part too, intercepting Levis two times to bring the team's interception total to seven through three games of the 2024 season after only managing six through the entirety of 2023.
Additionally, defensive end JJ Enagbare pulled Levis down from the shoulder on a second-and-10 late in the third quater, popping the ball loose before fellow defensive end Lukas Van Ness pounced on the fumble.
"It ties in, coverage and in the pass rush when they rushing like that, man," McKinney said. "I just know that every time, every play, they gonna make something happen, they gonna cause chaos, that's gonna speed up the quarterbacks process and it's gonna make it a lot easier for us DBs."
McKinney took advantadge of those opportunities created, grabbing an interception in the fourth quarter after defensive tackle Kenny Clark and defensive end Preston Smith collapsed Levis' pocket.
With the ball floating in the air, away from Levis' intended target of DeAndre Hopkins, McKinney tracked the ball down toward the left sideline.
"(Safeties coach Ryan Downard) always teaches us, if the balls in the air, it's my ball, and the ball was in the air," McKinney said.
The ball wasn't in the air for long when Levis zipped a pass on a curl route, intended for Hopkins. Yet, cornerback Jaire Alexander saw Levis looking towards Hopkins near the left sideline and held off before snatching the ball and racing to the end zone for his first pick-six since high school.
"It felt really amazing," Alexander said of his score. "Words can't really describe it."
Alexander's tocuhdown set the Packers on a 20-7 scoring run through the end of the game. The defense was able to showup for Green Bay while its offense fell flat, punting on four out of six drives in the second half.
The eight-sack tally for Green Bay came just short of matching franchise history, with the Packers' defense recording nine sacks in games in 2005, 1998 and 1965.
It was a diverse group of contributors too — four players (Devonte Wyatt, Preston Smith, Enagbare, and Van Ness) recorded at least one full sack and three inside linebackers (Isaiah McDuffie, Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper) being credited with a half-sack.
"Pass rush was really on one today," Alexander said. 'I don't know what they had for breakfast today. They need to keep eating it."
The defense has managed to play as a tandem in the first three weeks of the season, a priority for new coordinator Jeff Hafley.
"I think we're just all playing together," McKinney said. "We're all playing as one and we're living up to the standard that we set in camp."
The cohesion extends past the field though, with the defense all bringing the same mindset to its prepation.
"We just gonna keep trying to improve and figure out what we can take a step forward each week," McKinney said. "That's the special part, because none of our guys get complacent, none of our guys get comfortable."
Coach Matt LaFleur believes his defense has been built on depth, which was on full display against Tennessee. Rookie safeties Javon Bullard and Evan Williams have been a constant part in the mix. Rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has replaced Isiah McDuffie from time to time. Corey Ballentine had to step in for an injured Carrington Valentine Sunday at corner back.
Each one of them is bought in to the connection that the unit has built early on.
"Lot of guys that are tied together," McKinney said. "We're bonding and we're building something special."
