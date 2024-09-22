Malik Willis Earns Redemption as Packers Rout Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Malik Willis wasn't looking for revenge Sunday agains the Tennessee Titans. But, if there were demons looming for him in Nissan Stadium, he exorcised them all.
Having his best game in Nashville, Willis led the Green Bay Packers to a 30-14 win, moving the team that acquired him less than four weeks ago to a 2-1 record.
Filling in for Jordan Love, Willis led the Packers in the Week 3 win, passing for 202 yards and one touchdown on 13 completions. He also added 73 yards with his legs with another touchdown.
Just 27 days ago the Titans traded Willis for a seventh-round draft pick. Since sliding in for the injured Love, he now has two wins in the last seven of those days.
In his career with the Titans, Willis went 1-2 for as a starter, was sacked on 17.5 percent of his dropbacks, completed only 53 percent of his passes for a mere 350 yards and three interceptions.
Now with Green Bay, Willis has played much, much better — both in the pocket and on the move — in a triumphant return.
“All wins count the same,” Willis said in downplaying any significance to beating his former team.
He said he’d reflect on the win after the season.
“I just try to go out there and have fun,” he said.
Were there any emotions in his return?
“Not really, bro,” he said. “Playing football, that’s cool.”
Tennessee followed southern hospitality, making Willis feel right at home as soon as he took the field.
On the opening drive of the game, he led the Packers on a meticolus, six-play, 70-yard scoring trip, capped by Willis taking care of business himself by holding on to a read option for a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
After just his second touchdown in Nisaan Stadium, the first one coming 638 days prior, tight end Tucker Kraft lifted his quarterback by the shoulder pads off the ground and shook him.
Willis, taking in the euphoric moment, slapped hands with wide receiver Jayden Reed as safety Quandre Diggs got caught in the scrum of the celebration.
Though they were mostly strangers a month ago, Willis' offensive playmakers surrounded him in the end zone. He had already done enough to earn the trust of his teammates and coaching staff.
The trust Willis had earned was evident in the reactions of his teammates, the play-calling and his own confidence.
After only completing two passes of longer than 20 yards and his longest rush going for 19 yards in Week 2, Willis created explosives with completions of 37, 21 and a pair of 30-yarders.
Both of the 30-yard receptions came on the opening drive, where Green Bay came out much more agressive than they did against the Colts. After hitting Jayden Reed for 30 to start the game, Willis tossed a rainbow to wide receiver Christian Watson, who snagged the ball over the back of a Titans defensive back for a gain of 30 more to set up the opening touchdown.
Additionally, his legs proved to be a lifeline to the Packers, scrambling out of the pocket to move the chains on two drives in the first half.
Willis' legs were the Packers' lifeline on multiple drives, scrambling out of the pocket to move the chains on two seperate third dows in the first half. On the second drive of the game, Willis manuevered his way through the Titans' defense for rushes of 29, 8 and 20 to put Green Bay in the red zone.
This win resembles somewhat of closure for Willis on what was a dissapointing career with Tennessee, being selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2022 draft.
Before the game, he scoffed at this being a revenge game.
“It’s fluff. It’s for y’all to talk about,” he said on Wednesday. “We go play however many plays in a game and it comes to one or two very important plays that may be, and that’s how you win or lose a game and that’s what it is. But we leave all the other aspects to it for you guys, and that’s what it is.”
What's next for Willis is unknown. But through two weeks with the Packers, Willis has done the most he could have for himself to earn more opportunities in the future. It came with the trust and support of his newly acquainted teammates and staff.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Titans live updates | Jordan Love inactive | Malik Willis Revenge Game | This week’s big matchup | Malik Willis will start | Packers-Titans: Three reasons to worry | Packers-Titans: Three reasons for optimism | Elevated: Sean Clifford | Elevated: Robert Rochell | Josh Jacobs’ fumbling history | Jayden Reed and bait | Does Vegas know something about Love? | NFC North power rankings | Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper need more snaps | Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are “annoying” | High-priced QBs worth the money?