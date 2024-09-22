Stock Report: Malik Willis Skyrockets, Packers Rock Titans 30-14
No Jordan Love, no problem?
Ok, that’s probably a step or two too far, but the Green Bay Packers are 2-0 in the Malik Willis era.
Today’s game against the Tennessee Titans was the Packers’ first win at Nissan Stadium.
Malik Willis was asked to do more than he was a week ago.
He delivered much more as well.
Willis never went over 100 yards passing in his three starts for the Tennessee Titans. He had more than 200 today.
That included a touchdown both through the air and on the ground. It wasn’t the same dominant rushing performance it was a week ago, but the Packers got enough on offense to get them enough points to win.
The pass rush, which was under fire after a subpar first two weeks of the season, showed up in a big way, putting Will Levis under siege for most of the day.
If you had told the Packers Malik Willis would split the two games he would have played, the Packers would have taken it. They have to be elated with being 2-0 in Willis’ two starts.
Here are our risers and fallers from Green Bay’s 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Risers
Malik Willis
Willis wouldn’t call today’s game a revenge game, but if it was, he certainly got some measure of it.
The Packers battered his replacement, Will Levis for eight sacks and three turnovers. Meanwhile, Willis was clean for the second consecutive week.
A tone was set early in the game. Instead of running the ball on the first play of the game, Matt LaFleur dialed up a fake toss that freed Jayden Reed up over the middle of the field.
The 30-yard gain set the tone for the day.
Willis was asked to make more plays this week than he was last week. The Packers knew he was going to have to do that, and Willis delivered.
Willis piled up just under 300 total yards on his own, and fell just short of setting a record for rushing yards by a Packers’ quarterback.
If the Packers were happy with Willis’ performance last week, they have to be over the moon with what he was able to accomplish this week.
The numbers may not be gaudy, but the only umber that’s going to matter to the team is two, as in two wins.
Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander has accomplished a lot in his short career.
He’s been named to two All-Pro teams. He was the highest-paid cornerback in all of football at one point as well.
Today, Alexander accomplished something he had not done yet in his NFL career.
With the Packers leading 10-7 late in the first quarter, Alexander saw Levis’ eyes move toward him, and his eyes lit up.
Alexander jumped the route, and was in the endzone seconds later.
That gave the Packers a 17-7 lead, and their lead would never fall below double-digits.
Xavier McKinney
Three games as a Packer, three interceptions for Xavier McKinney.
Today’s interception was a bit of an arm punt in desperation mode from Will Levis, but McKinney is not going to complain.
He’s been all the Packers could have asked for and more in his short Packers’ career. His three interceptions from this season would already lead the 2023 team.
Moreover, the seven interceptions that Green Bay’s defense has this year, equaled last year’s total in just three games.
Pass Rush
The pass rush unit was under fire this week. The talk of training camp had been silent through two games.
The insistence from Matt LaFleur, Jeff Hafley, and the players was it was by design.
Today’s game certainly backed up that line of thinking.
With Will Levis not nearly as mobile as Jalen Hurts and Anthony Richardson, the Packers devoured the Titans’ passing attack.
Isaiah McDuffie, Quay Walker, Kingsley Enagbare, Devonte Wyatt, Preston Smith, Edgerrin Cooper, and Lukas Van Ness were all able to at least share a sack.
The final total for the day, was eight. That surpasses the Packers’ total from the first two games of the season.
Next week, they’ll face a similar quarterback that is not nearly as mobile in Sam Darnold.
The offensive line of the Minnesota Vikings is a different challenge. This group will need to be ready again.
Fallers:
Rasheed Walker
Rasheed Walker entered today’s game as the most penalized player on the Packers.
That’s not going to change after today’s game. Walker was victimized for three more penalties by our count during the game.
Walker was one of the stars of training camp, but that has not translated to the regular season thus far.
Walker was up-and-down for most of last year, and it appears we’re on the downswing of the Rasheed Walker roller coaster to start the season
With some vicious pass rush units set to visit Green Bay, they need their blindside protector to be better. That starts next week against the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings.
Penalties
This is a team stat. So many plays were eliminated today due to penalties that should be easily correctable. That has been a trend through the first three weeks of the season.
Last week, Josh Jacobs had a touchdown wiped out by a penalty. This week, Rashan Gary had a sack wiped out by an offsides penalty.
The final tally today was 10 penalties.
It didn’t cost them today, but it could down the road against better opponents.
