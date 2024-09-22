Live Updates: Packers Lead Titans 27-14
The Green Bay Packers will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in sweltering Nashville. Can Malik Willis lead the Packers to another win in place of Jordan Love?
Follow along all day for updates.
Third Quarter
Packers 27, Titans 14 (2:41 remaining)
Momentum has swung and the Packers need a stop. Three consecutive runs by Josh Jacobs failed to move the chains. On third-and-2, he broke two tackles but still couldn’t get back to the line of scrimmage. An illegal-formation penalty by Arron Mosby on the punt gave the Titans 20 yards of field position.
Packers 27, Titans 14 (4:55 remaining)
The Titans aren’t dead yet. A 29-yard screen to Tyjae Spears started a drive that culminated on Will Levis’ 11-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins caught the back-shoulder ball and used his physicality to get into the end zone against Eric Stokes.
Packers 27, Titans 7 (8:25 remaining)
The Packers are in total control. The key play was on Brayden Narveson’s 48-yard missed field goal. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was flagged for defensive holding when he grabbed Andre Dillard and pulled him to create a void for a teammate. On second-and-15 from the 30, Malik Willis faked a screen to the right to Bo Melton, then threw a screen to the left to Emanuel Wilson. Wilson caught the ball at the 37, ran through a tackle attempt and got a bunch of key blocks – Zach Tom, Josh Myers and Sean Rhyan among them – for the touchdown.
Packers 20, Titans 7 (11:38 remaining)
The Titans picked up one first down, but Devonte Wyatt had a sack and Eric Stokes buried a screen. A third-and-14 checkdown to Tony Pollard gained 12 to set up fourth-and-2. After a Titans timeout, Titans coach Brian Callahan put the offense back on the field. After a Packers timeout, Callahan called a bootleg for quarterback Will Levis, but Quay Walker’s fast pursuit stopped the play at the line of scrimmage to give the Packers the ball at Tennessee’s 37.
Halftime
Packers 20, Titans 7
In three starts with the Titans as a rookie in 2022, Malik Willis didn’t have a game of 100 passing yards. In the first two quarters against his former team, he was 9-of-11 for 158 yards. He added 73 rushing yards and a touchdown to put the Packers in command.
The Packers led 266-79 in yards. It would be a massacre without the penalties (six for 45 yards for Green Bay; zero penalties for the Titans) and another dismal day in the red zone (one touchdown in three possession).
Second Quarter
Packers 20, Titans 7 (0:00 remaining)
On third-and-14, coach Matt LaFleur put some trust in Malik Willis. It paid off with an 18-yard completion to Romeo Doubs. With starter Chidobe Awuzie out of the lineup, Doubs got inside position against rookies Jarvis Brownless for an easy completion. One play later, Jayden Reed and Chris Brooks lined up in the backfield. It was a handoff to Reed, with Brooks serving as the lead blocker for a gain of 15.
You want more confidence? On third-and-18, Willis ripped a bullet to Christian Watson, who caught the ball at the marker and sprinted and hurdled his way to 19 more yards for a gain of 37. Another red-zone failure, however, preceded Brayden Narveson’s 26-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
The Packers overcame a pair of penalties by left tackle Rasheed Walker. He’s got six for the season; he entered the day with the second-most penalties (four) by any tackle.
Packers 17, Titans 7 (6:02 remaining)
Lukas Van Ness has had a quiet start to the season but struck on third-and-3. Will Levis eluded Rashan Gary but Van Ness hammered him from behind for a big sack for a three-and-out.
For that possession, Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper were the linebackers and Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams were the safeties.
Packers 17, Titans 7 (8:19 remaining)
The Packers were off and running on a 21-yard screen to Tucker Kraft – he broke a tackle for 20 yards after the catch – and runs of 10 and 7 yards by Emanuel Wilson. However, on second-and-3, Kenneth Murray went from spying Malik Willis to sacking Willis for minus-10. Third-and-long was a give-up, play-for-field-position swing pass to Wilson. The punt was a touchback, though.
Packers 17, Titans 7 (12:40 remaining)
The Packers forced a three-and-out punt thanks to excellent tackling. A second-down pass to Tyler Boyd gained 1 because of Isaiah McDuffie. A third-and-8 scramble gained only 3 because of Keisean Nixon.
First Quarter
Packers 17, Titans 7 (51 seconds remaining)
Will Levis was sharp on the opening drive but was, well, Will Levis on the second drive. On the first play of the drive, he threw too late to DeAndre Hopkins and was picked off by Jaire Alexander, who had a red carpet to the end zone for a 35-yard pick-six. Alexander’s 12th career interception produced his first career touchdown.
Green Bay had seven interceptions in 17 games last year. It has six through nine quarters this year.
Packers 10, Titans 7 (1:05 remaining)
Green Bay’s woeful red-zone offense stalled on first-and-goal at the 2 and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Brayden Narveson. On third-and-2 to open the drive, Willis had time to survey the defense but didn’t find anyone. With defensive end Arden Key approaching, Willis darted inside and blew up the left side for 20. Tight end Tucker Kraft and running back Josh Jacobs had key blocks. Next, on third-and-7, Willis saw a void up the middle, dodged cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and gained 8. On the next play, Willis took off another read-option keeper for 29 to the 2. Kraft and receiver Romeo Doubs had dominating blocks. However, Jacobs was stuffed on two runs and Jayden Reed dropped the pass on third-and-goal; he might not have scored, anyway.
Packers 7, Titans 7 (7:15 remaining)
Will Levis and the Titans answered quickly to tie the game. Four of Willis’ completions were to tight ends, including 1-yard to Nick Vannett for the score. The game started with a 23-yard bootleg completion to tight end Josh Whylie. On third-and-9, Levis hit Tyler Boyd for 20 to the 15; Javon Bullard missed a tackle to tack on about 8 additional yards. On third-and-8, Rashan Gary beat beleaguered right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for the sack, but Preston Smith lined up offside. On third-and-3, Whyle was open for 7 to the 1.
Packers 7, Titans 0 (12:25 remaining)
The Titans deferred the choice on the opening coin flip and paid the price. The Packers behind Malik Willis raced right down the field. On the opening play, he faked a toss to the right and hit Jayden Reed to the left for a gain of 30 that included 25 yards after the catch. Next, on third-and-6, Willis went deep to Christian Watson, who made a leaping grab over standout slot defender Roger McCreary for 30 more. Finally, on second-and-goal from the 6, Willis scored on a 5-yard run. He faked the handoff to Jacobs, who was hammered by one defender. Receivers Malik Heath and Reed had key blocks to get Willis into the end zone.
Josh Jacobs Carrying the Load?
Packers running back Josh Jacobs is no stranger to workhorse duty.
In 75 career regular-season games, he’s had 20-plus carries in 30 of them. However, last week’s workload was extreme even by his standards. His 32 carries in a 16-10 win over the Colts were the second-most of his career.
Jacobs said his legs were “heavy” for practice on Wednesday but he was ready for whatever was needed against the Titans.
“However many it take to win, get a win, I’m good with it,” he said.
Jacobs performance was unusual by Packers standards.
Aaron Jones, like Jacobs, is an elite running back in the NFL. However, he’s never had more than 25 carries in a game with 10 games of 20-plus carries. So, Jacobs didn’t quite understand the fuss this week.
“It’s just another day, for real,” he said.
Jacobs destroyed the Colts in the first half of Green Bay’s 16-10 last week. It will be a tougher matchup against the Titans, though. They are 10th in yards allowed per rushing attempt this season.
This week, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said “no one runs the ball” on the Titans. He’ll be the focal point of Tennessee’s defense, which won’t have to be concerned about Jordan Love.
“Me personally, I heard the comment – a lot of people sent it to me. I don’t really feel no type of way about it,” Jacobs said. “If I was on defense, I’d be saying the same thing. Running the ball offensively, I feel like can’t no defense stop us, so I would say the same thing.
“Obviously, they’ve got a good defensive front. The back guys have played a lot of football. They’re a physical team. So, we’re going to see.”
Fight to the Finish?
Neither team has been a fourth-quarter juggernaut.
The Packers have been outscored 10-6 in the fourth quarter. The Titans have outscored their opponents 27-10 in the first half but been outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Love Inactive
As reported by NFL Network on Saturday, Packers quarterback Jordan Love will miss a second game with the knee injury sustained against the Eagles.
Of note, according to The Action Network, backup quarterbacks in their first start since 2021 have gone 29-57-1 overall and 45-40-2 against the spread. In Start 2, the backups have gone 16-30 overall and 24-22 against the spread.
The Titans are 3-point favorites; sportsbooks all week expected Love would be inactive.
Willis started three games for the Titans as a rookie in 2022. In four starts, his team has scored 16, 14, 17 and 17 points. Last week, he threw for a career-high 122 yards and his first touchdown.
Week 3 Domination
In a bit of an oddity, according to Pro Football Network, the Packers have a league-best five-game winning streak in Week 3.
To keep that streak alive, it will be up to Malik Willis, who was 12-of-14 passing vs. the Colts to support a run-heavy attack. Green Bay ran the ball on 20 of 22 plays in the first quarter.
Willis is going to have to make plays through the air to beat a much better Titans defense. Green Bay’s defense is going to have to rise to the occasion, too. Critically, the Packers are fifth in third-down defense and the Titans are 31st in third-down offense.
“I don’t need any validation,” Willis said of his performance. “I’ve been in the league, this is going on my third year, so I’m doing something right, regardless, if I get the opportunity to show it or not, right? I just continue to try to work hard and take advantage of any opportunity I can get. If not, you learn from those mistakes and the next opportunity you get, you keep working until then. I think that’s the mentality to have.”
Packers-Titans Weather Report
Last week, the Packers beat the Colts in the second-hottest home game in franchise history.
It will be even hotter on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
According to Weather.com, the high for Sunday will reach 90 degrees. With 62 percent humidity, the dew point will be a stifling 75. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
It was 85 with 58 percent humidity at kickoff last week but approached 90 during the game.
“You’ve got to overload the water. Overload,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “If you’re sick from drinking too much fluids, then you’re doing good.”
According to Stathead, a 90-degree temperature at kickoff would tie for the hottest in franchise history; it was 90 for a victory at Jacksonville in 2016.
“I didn’t know that Tennessee changed its field (from grass) to turf,” Keisean Nixon said. “It’s going to be hot as hell. I’ve been drinking a lot of water. It’ll be all right.”
Grandson of a Legend
Bob Skoronski was the left tackle for the Glory Years Packers. He was a Pro Bowler for the 1966 Super Bowl champions.
His grandson, Peter, is the Titans’ starting left guard.
“I adored him, and I adored the Packers. I was a diehard Packers fan for pretty much my whole life, until I was drafted,” Skoronski, who will be a team captain this week, told Titans beat reporters. “That organization will always be significant to me and my family just because of my grandfather’s life, and the life that he lived.”
Skoronski was the 11th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is excited to play the Packers, who have a “hell of a front seven.”
“I think he’s a really good player,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s a first-rounder for a reason, very talented. I think they’ve got a pretty good O-line overall. And I know they’re getting coached by one of the best. Bill Callahan is a legend.”
More Packers-Titans Ties
Before LaFleur became coach of the Packers in 2019, he was the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2018. That team went 9-7 and missed the playoffs behind an offense that finished 25th in total offense and 27th in scoring.
“That was my first opportunity to call plays,” he said. “Definitely went through some struggles. Like I talk about with our team and our players, anytime you go through something that’s hard and you can come out the other side, you’re usually better for it.
“There was a ton of learning experiences along the way, some things that I’m proud of how I handled and some things that you wish you could go back. But you’ve got to learn from it and move on, both positively and negatively. But I did appreciate my time there.”
How to Watch: Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
Records: The Packers are 1-1 and the Titans are 0-2.
Where: Nissan Stadium.
Kickoff: noon.
TV: Fox, with Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston on the call and Laura Okmin reporting from the sideline. Here is the broadcast map from 506 Sports.
Streaming: Game not on in your neighborhood? Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren. Or, listen on Sirius Satellite Radio on Channel 121, 386 or through the app. Sports USA Radio also will broadcast the game, with Larry Kahn and former NFL kicker Stephen Gostkowski in the call.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (57-28, sixth season). Tennessee – Brian Callahan (0-2, first season).
Tickets: SI Tickets can get you in the building for $75 with no fees.
The line: The Titans are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and 3-point favorites at FanDuel. All week, oddsmakers expected Malik Willis would start.
Power rankings: In the On SI NFL power rankings, the Packers are 13th and the Titans are 28th. Green Bay fell just short of the Top 10 in our national Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
