Which Packers Player Was Named Team’s Most Overrated?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Entering last season, there was hope Christian Watson could become the next Green Bay Packers star receiver selected in the second round.
However, hamstring injuries have taken some of the shine off his projected stardom. Pro Football Network picked Watson in a story identifying each team’s most overrated player.
“Watson’s athleticism hasn’t translated to immediate success,” Anthony DiBona wrote. “Although he’s certainly shown flashes at times, Watson has failed to cement himself as Green Bay’s WR1 and needs to prove that he can stay on the field and contribute in 2024.”
With an elite combination of size and speed, the Packers traded a pair of second-round picks to the Vikings to move up to No. 34 overall to grab Watson in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The seventh receiver selected, Watson ranks ninth among drafted receivers with 69 receptions, eighth with 1,033 yards and first with 12 touchdowns.
Taken 52nd overall by the Steelers, George Pickens has 115 receptions for 1,941 yards and nine touchdowns.
A hamstring injury led to a slow start to Watson’s rookie season. However, after dropping two passes early in Game 10 against Dallas, he had his breakout game with three touchdowns. He added two scores vs. Tennessee, one during a late rally at Philadelphia and the clinching touchdown run vs. Chicago to give him seven touchdowns in four games. After a few quiet games, he was the Packers’ best offensive player in the season-ending loss to Detroit with five receptions for 104 yards.
Watson seemed primed for takeoff last year but was grounded by more hamstring injuries.
In nine games, he caught 28 passes for 422 yards (15.1 average) and five touchdowns. The average ranked No. 1 on the team. Back for the playoffs after missing the final five games with a hamstring injury, he had one catch in each game for a total of 20 yards.
Watson played nine consecutive games, starting with Week 4 against Detroit. Really, he was a nonfactor in the first seven. In those games, he had 40-plus yards only once – 91 yards against the Raiders, thanks in large part to a blown coverage that turned him loose for a gain of 77.
However, he caught five passes for 94 yards and one touchdown in the seismic upset win at Detroit. Next, he caught seven passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns in the upset win over Kansas City.
It’s not just the raw numbers that have been disappointing.
According to Pro Football Focus, Watson in 2023:
- Caught 6-of-18 passes (33.3 percent) in contested-catch situations. Romeo Doubs, by comparison, was 13-of-25 (52.0 percent).
- The big-play threat caught 3-of-13 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield and 8-of-17 passes thrown between 10 and 19 yards.
- Was the target on five of Jordan Love’s 11 interceptions on passes directed to receivers.
- Rewarded the quarterback with a 71.4 passer rating. Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Doubs were all over 100.
Still, Watson’s talent is immense. He’s so fast that he’s a threat to score on every play, and defenses have to react accordingly.
“He definitely changes and tilts the field in our favor when he’s out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
Entering 2024, the hope will be that Watson will be healthy through training camp so he can hit the ground running and have those Lions- and Chiefs-style games to start the season.
“My goal is to be out there and be playing,” Watson said at the end of minicamp. “I feel like when I’m out there and I’m playing and I’m able to get that rhythm, then I’m able to make an impact out there. So, yeah, that’s definitely the goal. Obviously, I never want to be out but sometimes that stuff happens. You have to find a way to overcome that and find a way to be out there the whole season.”
Another receiver with elite athleticism from the 2022 drat class, Jameson Williams, was named the Detroit Lions’ most overrated player. Having earned comparisons to Tyreek Hill and DeSean Jackson, Williams has 395 receiving yards in 18 games.
