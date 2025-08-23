Who Will Win Final Roster Battles When Packers Host Seahawks?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – And then there was one.
With the final practice of training camp held on Thursday and roster cuts looming on Tuesday, the last chance to make a lasting impression for the players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster bubble will be Saturday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.
There would seem to be plenty of battles without a clear winner. Here’s a look at seven.
Quarterback: Sean Clifford vs. Taylor Elgersma
Unlike the other battles, this one almost certainly will be for the practice squad. But it’s important because this year’s No. 3 quarterback could start next offseason as the No. 2.
Rookie Taylor Elgersma got most of the snaps last week against the Colts, but Sean Clifford got the game-deciding 2-minute drill vs. Indy and the 2-minute drill at Thursday’s joint practice vs. the Seahawks. If this battle were locked up in favor of Elgersma, as seems to be popular opinion, there would have been no reason to give Clifford those reps against Seattle.
Asked what he’s looking for in a No. 3 quarterback, coach Matt LaFleur expertly rode the fence.
“Somebody who can command the offense,” LaFleur said, which was a nod to Clifford, who is in his third training camp with the team. However, his sentence wasn’t complete. “… and somebody that you can develop into, hopefully, a guy that can play for you someday.”
Advantage, Elgersma: With his obvious arm talent, Elgersma has more developmental upside.
Running Back: Long Shot
Let’s just assume the Packers will place running back MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve following his latest setback. That would leave the Packers with their top three from last season, Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks, back atop the depth chart.
Is there room for a fourth? Former Jets draft pick Israel Abanikanda maximized every rushing attempt against the Colts. He also had a tackle on special teams against the Colts and a superb kickoff-coverage rep during the joint practice vs Seattle. Undrafted rookie Amar Johnson has an explosive gear to him; he has two carries of 15-plus yards in the preseason while the Packers’ other backs have zero in 42 carries.
Advantage, nobody: The Packers probably can get both to the practice squad if they choose.
Receiver: Malik Heath vs. Mecole Hardman
What will be a bigger asset? Malik Heath’s physicality in the run game and serviceability as a receiver or Mecole Hardman’s history as a returner and speed as a receiver?
Heath has been better as a receiver, and Hardman’s return acumen has never taken hold. Even this week at practice, Keisean Nixon, who is going to play every snap on defense, was first in line for punt returns.
This line from Rich Bisaccia is worth remembering: “Usually, you have to have players make the team and then find roles for them to play in the kicking game. Everybody talks about, ‘Your way of making the team is on special teams. The only chance you have to make the team is on special teams.’ They have to be pretty good at their position, as well, in order to make the 53 and then to be on the 48 to dress and help us everywhere. So, I’ve never really had a guy that just does that and does nothing else.”
Advantage, Heath, who is pretty good at his position. Remember, Christian Watson is more than a speed threat. He’s also a tremendous blocker. Heath’s presence would provide that physicality in the run and screen game.
The battle isn’t over but Hardman is going to need a big day.
Offensive Line: Kadeem Telfort vs. Donovan Jennings
The top seven are obvious. So long as Jacob Monk’s hamstring doesn’t send him to injured reserve, he figures to be No. 8. The Packers usually keep nine and sometimes 10. Neither Kadeem Telfort, who can play tackle and guard, nor Donovan Jennings, who can play guard and is learning center, have been standouts.
This was interesting, though: During the 2-minute drill vs. the Seahawks, with left guard Aaron Banks and center Elgton Jenkins out with injuries and right tackle Zach Tom kicked out of practice, the No. 1 line was Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Jordan Morgan at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Jennings at right guard and Anthony Belton at right tackle.
Advantage, Jennings.
Defensive Tackle: Three for Two?
This will be one of the most interesting stories on Tuesday. Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks are locks. That leaves 2023 fourth-round pick Colby Wooden, 2025 sixth-round pick Warren Brinson and 2025 undrafted free agent Nazir Stackhouse fighting for roster spots.
Wooden has had a strong second half to camp and will bring experience to the second unit. With Wyatt sidelined at joint practices, he got some first-team snaps with Clark. The Packers typically keep their draft picks and Brinson leads the team in pressures during the preseason. Stackhouse has been strong throughout camp and would add some beef for obvious running downs.
Green Bay’s defensive line isn’t necessarily strong but the depth is promising.
Advantage: None. Injuries at other positions will leave room for them all, even if having six players at a position group in which only two will be on the field seems like overkill.
Linebacker: Isaiah Simmons vs. Kristian Welch
This will be a fascinating decision. The eighth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons won the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker during his final season at Clemson but has spent so much of his NFL career in the slot that the sightlines at linebacker have had him a step slow in the passing game in both preseason games. But his elite tools and special-teams skill-set are worth developing. Maybe noteworthy only to me, his agent is David Mulugheta, who represents Jordan Love and … Micah Parsons.
Then again, the fifth linebacker – and that is what they are fighting for behind Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper – will be more about special teams than defense. That is where Welch’s bread is buttered.
“It’s a huge advantage,” Welch said of his experience. “I see it a lot, teammates or other opponents, like this dude has never had a punt rep that mattered or he hasn’t rushed a punt in significant playing time. It matters. Let’s just be real. If you have more playing time and you have those little tools you can put in your bag, it helps you. Absolutely take advantage.”
Advantage, Welch. After falling just short last year, the native of Iola, Wis., will make it this year.
Cornerback: Four for One or Two
Bo Melton, who might have been on the bubble at receiver, has played his way off the bubble at cornerback. What he’s done is nothing short of remarkable.
It will come down to Kalen King, a seventh-round pick last year, Kamal Hadden, a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs last year, Micah Robinson, a seventh-round pick this year, and Corey Ballentine, an unsung hero in 2023, for the final spot or two.
Because of injuries, King took a lot of first-team reps this week. He was in the slot for the practice-ending 2-minute drill against the Seahawks on Thursday.
“He just needed a year to develop,” defensive passing-game coordinator Derrick Ansley said, “and you’re seeing some of those dividends starting to pay off for him.”
Hadden missed a big chunk of camp with a hip injury and performed poorly against the Colts in last week’s preseason game but had a strong performance against the Seahawks. Ballentine would provide seasoning on defense and on special teams. Robinson seems like the long shot but could change the equation on Saturday.
Advantage: King.