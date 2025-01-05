What’s Packers-Bears Score? Live Updates From Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are trying to extend their winning streak over the Chicago Bears to 12 consecutive wins on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Follow along for updates from Green Bay’s game against Chicago and the other pertinent NFC matchups with the playoffs on the horizon.
First Quarter
Bears 7, Packers 0 (6:34 remaining)
Emanuel Wilson ran for one first down but the Packers punted from Chicago’s 45. Daniel Whelan punted to the left but Bears returner D.J. Moore, who was stationed to the right side from the punt unit’s perspective, acted as if he were going to field the ball. Instead, Josh Blackwell fielded the ball at the 6 and had about the easiest 94-yard punt return touchdown in the history of the NFL.
It was a blast-from-the-past play for the Bears.
In Dallas, the Cowboys lead the Commanders 3-0.
Packers 0, Bears 0 (9:39 remaining)
On a 16-degree day, the Packers’ defense came out hot. On first down, Caleb Williams dropped the shotgun snap. It might not have mattered because Rashan Gary blew past left tackle Larry Borom for the sack. On second-and-17, safety Javon Bullard blew a tight end screen for minus-4. On third-and-21, a screen gained 2 yards. Interestingly, the Packers’ defensive backs on third down had Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine at corner, Bullard in the slot, and Xavier McKinney and Kitan Oladapo at safety.
In the race for the No. 6 seed, Dallas has a quick 3-0 lead over Washington thanks to two long completions by Trey Lance.
Packers 0, Bears 0 (11:58 remaining)
The Packers, who started at their 15 because of Chris Brooks’ holding penalty on the opening kickoff return, picked up one first down when Josh Jacobs charged up the middle, ran through an ankle tackle and gained 11. The drive died from there, though. On the punt, the snap was high and Daniel Whelan couldn’t make the catch. Fortunately, the punt protection was sturdy and Whelan managed a 35-yard punt.
Packers-Bears: What’s at Stake?
The Packers enter the day as the No. 7 seed, which would mean a wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who will be well-rested with running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts among 11 inactives.
The Packers could move up to the No. 6 seed if they beat the Bears and Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys upset the visiting Washington Commanders. The Commanders lost to Dallas earlier in the season, but the quarterback matchup could be Jayden Daniels against Trey Lance.
The Packers and Commanders games will be noon kickoffs.
If Green Bay moves up to No. 6, they’d play their wild-card game at the No. 3 seed – either the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams (10-6) have a one-game lead over the Buccaneers (9-7) in the race for the No. 3.
Rams coach Sean McVay doesn’t care if his team stays at No. 3 or moves down to No. 4. Thus, he’s going to rest some key players for their home game against the Seattle Seahawks, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams.
“I’m always trying to make decisions that I think are best for our football team,” he said. “It might not be best for everybody else, but if you said risk-reward, I think it’s a great opportunity for Jimmy to be able to play. I think it’s also an awesome opportunity for Matthew to be able to get rested, rejuvenated and ready to roll for the playoffs.”
The Buccaneers, on the other hand, need to beat the visiting Saints to win the NFC South.
If Tampa Bay wins and Los Angeles loses, the Buccaneers would move up to No. 3 based on conference record.
“I think for us, the mindset really is it doesn’t matter,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “I think we’re going into this knowing that we’re obviously going to be on the road, and go play some teams we’ve already played before. We’re excited obviously for the playoffs to start. We’re going to finish this season off with the Bears, but no, it really doesn’t matter who we’re facing.”
Bucs-Saints will start at noon; Rams-Seahawks will start at 3:25 p.m.
It’s Cold Outside
About an hour before kickoff, it’s 16 degrees with a wind chill of 7.
What does that mean for the kicking game? During pregame warmups, Packers kicker Brandon McManus made a 58-yarder to the north end and barely got it over the crossbar from 55 yards to the south.
Game No. 100 for Matt LaFleur
Here is our Q&A with coach Matt LaFleur.
Bears Aren’t Road Warriors
Chicago has lost nine consecutive road games. As noted by The Action Network’s Evan Abrams, it’s lost 20 consecutive road games played on a Sunday.
Here are a couple more notes from Abrams:
- Bears rookie Tory Taylor has more punting yards than rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has passing yards.
When the Bears drafted Taylor, Williams sent him a text message that read: “Hey, you're not going to punt too much this year.”
- The Packers are 8-0 against teams with losing records this season and have an 11-game winning streak.
Josh Jacobs Chasing History
Last week, Josh Jacobs scored a rushing touchdown for the seventh consecutive game. If he does it again, he’d break the franchise-record streak set by Hall of Famer Paul Hornung in 1960.
Jacobs doesn’t expect a huge workload for this game but he said it’s important to play.
“I feel like if I was battling with something right now, it would be more of a decision,” Jacobs said this week. “Like ‘OK, do I want to play? Do I not?’ But for me, man, what I bring to this team and the energy and the tone-setting and things like that, I think it’s important for the guys to see me out there.
“I feel like if Jordan’s playing and all these other guys are playing, then I need to be out there, too. That’s just how I feel.”
The Packers have beaten the Bears 11 consecutive times. While he’s relatively new to the rivalry, he wants to keep that streak going.
“We’re focused on this game. Obviously, we’re trying to push the win streak to 12,” he said. “That’s something that obviously with this rivalry with them guys over there, it’s something we don’t take too lightly. That was the main focus, man. Be where your feet are, focus on the next opponent and try to have everybody ready for the game.”
