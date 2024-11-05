2024 NFL trade deadline tracker: All the latest moves from around the league
A bunch of teams around the NFL have already cashed in with big deals ahead of today's trade deadline. Last night we saw DeAndre Hopkins putting up serious numbers with the still undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, two weeks removed from his getting traded from the Tennessee Titans.
The Carolina Panthers have not been idle, sending wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens last week for a pitiful, much-criticized return. Other Carolina players who might get dealt before day's end include quarterback Bryce Young and veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. So far they have not made a trade today, but a few other teams have already agreed to deals.
Here's where we will track all the latest trade deadline moves.
Browns trade Za'Darius Smith to Lions
With superstar edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson out for the year on injured reserve, Detroit needed to bring in another difference-maker to help down the stretch. The Lions got the job done today, dealing for Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler who has 65 career sacks.
From Carolina's perspective this move makes it even less likely that Jadeveon Clowney gets traded, but that was always a distant possibility anyway. Clowney played well on Sunday against the Saints. However, his production overall this year has been disappointing, especially given what they're paying him. Most likely Clowney will stay put unless the Panthers agree to eat a big chunk of his salary.
Bears trade Khalil Herbert to Bengals
With Zack Moss out the Bengals needed some depth in their backfield. So, Cincinnati is dealing for Bears running back Khalil Herbert. This also damages the Panthers' chances of trading one of their cast-offs - running back Miles Sanders. So far Sanders has performed even worse than Clowney and his contract is just as bad. Sanders is unlikely to get picked up anyway, and this move takes a potential RB suitor off the table.
Panthers trade Jonathan Mingo to Cowboys
With Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette taking over Carolina's receiver room, everybody else is expendable - especially Jonathan MIngo. He's been sent to Dallas along with a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick. Since the Panthers drafted him last year Mingo has managed just 55 catches, 539 yards and zero touchdowns. Getting anything for him is sweet, and it speaks to the desperation of Dallas. Maybe they can be convinced to take Sanders, as well.
